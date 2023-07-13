Emma Slater & Britt Stewart Make Huge DWTS Announcement

Emma Slater and Britt Stewart are super excited for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars,” but on July 11, 2023, they made a big announcement: The DWTS Live Tour will be heading out on the road come January 2024.

“A very important announcement from @brittbenae & @theemmaslater,” read the caption on the video which was shared by the official DWTS Instagram page. Slater will also be back as co-host.

Although ABC has yet to reveal which pros will be back for season 32 in the fall, it seems as though the announcement confirms that Slater will compete and that Stewart will be back for her second season; she competed in season 31 with Daniel Durant and the two ended up falling in love.

Here’s what you need to know:

The DWTS Live Tour Will Have Celebrity Guests & New Performances

Although the specifics of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour haven’t been revealed, Slater says that there will be pros, celebrity guests, and “exciting new performances” across the various multi-city stops.

“Bring your friends. Bring your family. Where else would you get to see some of your favorite dances?” Slater says in the video. On the official DWTS Live Tour website, more than two dozen cities have already been confirmed for the show.

Each year of tour, some celebs from the previous season head out on the road to dance for fans all over the country. For example, former “Bachelorette” star and season 31 competitor Gabby Windey was part of the 2023 live tour. The season’s Mirrorball Champ Charli D’Amelio joined up with the crew for a few dates, as did Vinny Guadagnino and Durant.

“Tour!!! Yes!!! Can’t wait to see everyone, hope you can come!! So much joy!! Also love me some @brittbenae,” Slater commented on the post.

As far as season 32 goes, only one celeb has been confirmed, and that’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. No word yet on whether or not Madix will be asked to join the live tour.

Fans Reacted to the Announcement on Social Media & Many Are Hoping to See Artem Chigvintsev on the Road

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans seem super excited to see some of their favorite dancers on stage next year and many reacted to the exciting news in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Omg!! This is the best news ever!!” one person wrote.

“Such an early but VERY exciting announcement!!” read another comment.

“The tours are AMAZINGGGG. Can’t wait,” a third Instagram user added along with a fire emoji.

Many other fans commented that they really want to see Artem Chigvintsev back on the road. Although he did compete on season 31, he didn’t tour with the rest of the cast. He was, however, on tour in 2022, but needed to step away due to some health issues.

“My time on tour so far has been wonderful—unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding. See you soon, Artem,” he wrote on Instagram in January 2022.

