Emma Slater ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Partner Revealed

Professional dancer Emma Slater hasn’t come away from the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom with a Mirrorball trophy since season 24.

Her season 31 partner has now been revealed, leaving some fans to wonder if this will be her season to win the trophy once again.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the cast of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” including rumored and confirmed celebrities and their rumored and confirmed partnerships on the show. Don’t read on if you don’t want the announcement spoiled.

For season 31, which is set to premiere on September 19, 2022, Slater has been paired with an actor who was something of a teenage heartthrob for millennials, according to insider Kristyn Burtt’s website, DanceDishWithKB.

Slater Is Partnered With Trevor Donovan

Slater has been partnered with actor Trevor Donovan, who is most well-known for his role as Teddy Montgomery on the “90210” reboot.

The actor was first recognized by fans when he showed up to “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals using a backpack to cover up a unique tattoo on his calf.

After being recognized, Donovan also posted a photo of himself stretching in what was clearly the “Dancing With the Stars” studio.

Who Else Is On ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31?

The first celebrity that joined “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 was TikTok star and influencer Charli D’Amelio.

D’Amelio and her mother, Heidi, are both set to join the cast for the upcoming season, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet that Heidi and Charli will be competing against one another on the upcoming season of the show.

Other confirmed celebrities at the time of writing include comedian Wayne Brady and deaf actor Daniel Durant, according to Burtt.

There will be a total of 15 pairings, meaning there are still 10 celebrities to be announced in the coming weeks. The entire cast will be revealed on September 8, 2022 on “Good Morning America.”

The cast list that has officially been released so far includes the judges, hosts, and some of the professional dancers.

First, professional dancers Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Cheryl Burke, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, and Artem Chigvintsev were featured on the season 31 poster and in the promotional video. They were later confirmed to be the first six professional dancers in the cast for the season.

Not confirmed are the remaining 8 professional dancers, though, according to social media posts by many of the pros, are Peta Murgatroyd, Koko Iwasaki, Emma Slater, Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Louis Van Amstel.

The troupe will also be making a return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 31. Though not officially made by Disney+, the announcement was posted by Burtt.

The cast members set for the troupe are returning troupe member Ezra Sosa, long-time pro Sasha Farber, “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17 winner Alexis Warr, and new addition to the “Dancing With the Stars” family, Kateryna Klishyna.

Members of the troupe are professional dancers who did not get paired with a celebrity partner but are still members of the cast. They fill in if anything happens with another professional dancer, they act as backup dancers, and they participate in opening numbers as well as any other professional dance numbers throughout the season.

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will each be returning to the ballroom. They’ll be joined by host Tyra Banks and new co-host and former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premieres on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official cast announcement will be made on “Good Morning America” on September 8.

