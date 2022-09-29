Emma Slater & DWTS Partner Trevor Donovan on Their ‘Great Chemistry’

During the second episode of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Emma Slater and her partner, Trevor Donovan, danced the Rumba and were later asked questions about their chemistry.

The partners danced to the Elvis song “Always on My Mind,” and it was a spicy dance that involved a lot of romantic and steamy choreography. Before they hit the dance floor, they spoke in the pre-recorded package about the chemistry needing to be there for the Rumba to hit.

“Almost like people should be watching it but they’re not sure if they should be watching it,” Donovan told Slater in the package, and she agreed with that. He later added that “Emma and I just hit it off from the beginning, so I think that’s gonna help a ton.”

After their dance, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro asked if the chemistry was real, and Donovan shared that it was “100 percent truthful.”

“[There are] a lot of movies I do with a romantic lead [where] you have at least a couple scenes that are intimate scenes, and you’re with [someone] who very well be married or that you just met, you’re not in a relationship and so you have to create that,” Donovan replied. “And luckily, we’ve had a few weeks of getting to know each other to become friends.”

Later, the pair went live on Instagram and Slater called out Ribeiro for his “awkward” question.

“We love Alfonso, even when he puts us on the spot and asks us awkward questions,” Slater said, laughing.

Slater Says The Partners Have ‘Great Chemistry’

In an interview with reporters per People after the episode aired, Slater shared what she thought about their chemistry, though Donovan shared that he “blacked out” when he was dancing.

Slater said that she loved seeing Bruno Tonioli “lying on the judge’s desk” and the judges smiling when the dance was over.

“Everyone was just so gracious and great with their comments and they gave us such good feedback,” Slater shared. “It’s a really nice feeling because you really do care what they say for sure. We genuinely get on really well. Rehearsals go so quick. We really do get on and have great chemistry, which made this dance so much easier.”

Slater shared that she thought the dance went really well.

“I know we have this great connection, this great chemistry,” she said. “And so I really fought hard to achieve the environment for us to just be ourselves and be expressive and we brought the steam, which is, which is great. I think it was a dance that really needed it and it felt really good in the moment.”

The Couple Will Dance the Tango for Bond Night

Slater and Donovan will have another sensual dance on “James Bond” night, which is set to air on Monday, October 3, 2022. They’ll be dancing to the song “You Know my Name” by Chris Cornell, according to Us Weekly.

They’re one of four couples that will dance the Argentine Tango. Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr, Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will all be dancing the Argentine Tango as well.

Many other couples will be dancing the Rumba.