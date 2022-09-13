DWTS Pro Mourns a Deep Loss: ‘My Heart Broke’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a poignant post following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a statement from the palace on September 8, 2022. The news came around 6:30 p.m. London time, just hours after the palace had said that the queen’s health was of concern and doctors “recommended she remain under medical supervision,” according to CNBC.

Reports that the royal family was traveling to Scotland to be by the queen’s bedside came next, and the world prepared for the end of an era.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the newly ascended King Charles said in a statement.

Several “Dancing With the Stars” cast members shared their condolences, feelings, and even memories of the queen. Emma Slater, who is a British National, penned a tribute that she shared on social media on Thursday evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Slater Shared How Much She Respected the Queen

Slater shared a photo of the queen that she said she has in her home. It’s a black-and-white portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a full grown, a pair of pearl earrings, and bold lipstick.

“I couldn’t let the day go without expressing my own gratitude to have been represented by such a women. As a British National I’m very proud of the Royal Family because we grow up loving a family who represented us and treated us dearly. They united us in good times and bad times. Through multiple wars and even the Millennium,” Slater captioned her post.

I feel like the nation and so many across the world respected her undeniable class and grace despite the fact that carrying the responsibilities of the crown must have been so challenging at times,” she continued.

Queen Elizabeth II Was a Big Part of Slater’s Culture

The DWTS pro went on to recall listening to the queen’s “Christmas speeches” and celebrating “her jubilees.”

“Having Elizabeth as Queen really is the culture I grew up with and the majority of people have only experienced her as our monarch. My heart broke today as I was brought back to my roots with this news. It’s truly the end of an era, a date in history and it does feel like that,” she continued.

Slater then shared a quote that the queen once said. “‘Never Complain, Never Explain,'” Slater wrote, adding that it had become her favorite Queen Elizabeth II quote.

“Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll, God bless you,” she concluded, adding the emoji of the British flag.

Slater’s post received more than 14,000 likes. Dozens of people commented on Slater’s post as well, many giving her credit for penning such a “beautiful” post.

