DWTS Pro Emma Slater Shares Solo Vacation Pictures Amid Split Rumors

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater and husband Sasha Farber have been the subjects of speculation for months regarding their relationship.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

Speculation about their relationship ending began during season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and the two have not addressed those rumors. Since they began, however, the stars have not posted about each other online, though Farber has commented on several of Slater’s posts.

Ahead of season 31 of the show, Slater took a solo vacation to Iceland before meeting up with her sister in Italy.

Slater Posted Solo Photos

Slater posted a series of photos of herself at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland.

“ICELAND,” she wrote alongside the photos. “The most incredible place wow. Here for 24 hours and did the Blue Lagoon and the hike at Reykjadalur hot springs thermal river.”

She added, “If you feel the urge to go… GO!!! You won’t regret it.”

Farber commented on the post, simply writing, “Wow.”

Fans took hold of his comment, replying to ask about their relationship, and when one fan defended Farber for staying silent, others deleted their comments.

“Where’s Sasha been? Never see you together anymore,” one person wrote under Slater’s post.

One person replied, “I’ve been thinking the same thing :/ neither of them have posted together in months but that’s purely speculation and I hope they’re doing just fine.”

Some Fans Speculated About Their Relationship

One fan of the couple posted a thread asking about their relationship status on Reddit after Slater posted the photos.

“Anyone also thinking Emma and Sasha are done?” they wrote. “Neither of them have posted each other in months/traveling alone. I’m wondering if they are waiting for the publicity of the show coming back/stars being announce when so much else is going on.”

Others took to the comment section to reply that the relationship status has been a hot topic recently.

“Seems that way,” one reply reads. “No longer together.”

Another wrote, “It’s been speculated for months (maybe almost a year now) that they are split. They rarely post any photos of each other on their SM, Emma wasn’t in any of the photos from when Sasha’s family visited nor did she go with him to Australia when his cousin passed away… the longer it goes the more I think they’ve split up as a couple but are remaining good friends.”

Some went on to say it was “obvious” the couple is no longer together.

“I think they are separated not sure if I would go as far to say they are divorce but I do believe they are separated and giving each other some time and space to figure things out maybe, who knows,” another reply reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

