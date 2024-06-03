Fans Ship Another DWTS Pro Couple After Vegas Hangout

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko connected in Las Vegas — and some would like to see the two get together. Slater was in town to support Savchenko, who landed a gig with the Chippendales, along with pals Ezra Sosa and Britt Stewart.

“One of us is a Chippendale. The other one likes chips occasionally. It’s just a beautiful friendship,” Slater captioned an Instagram post on May 7. “So happy to support my friend here, along with @ezra.sosa & @brittbenae. Enjoy the rest of your run in Vegas,” she added. Slater included a few pictures of her and Savchenko hanging by a pool.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Cheryl Burke and her guest, longtime DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt, talked about Slater and Gleb’s hang.

“So Emma went to go visit Gleb in Vegas. I saw their Instagram and I was like, oh yeah, these two are single,” Burke said. “I don’t know, they just looked beautiful together. Just saying,” she added.

“Two more smoking hot people together. I mean, that’s the thing. Emma’s going to get paired with absolutely everyone now because she’s the single gal in the cast,” Burtt weighed in.

Some Fans Think Emma Slater & Gleb Savchenko Should Date

Slater and Savchenko have been good friends for many years. It’s unknown if they’ve ever taken their friendship to the next level, but given the fact that Slater was married to another DWTS pro, that seems unlikely.

Slater and Sasha Farber tied the knot in March 2018, but split a couple of years later. Slater filed for divorce in February 2023. Farber, who is also a ballroom pro on “Dancing With the Stars,” is friends with Savchenko.

Nevertheless, some fans would like to see Slater and Savchenko take their romance to the next level.

“Anyone else been kinda low key shipping Emma and Gleb? Lol,” one person wrote.

“Stop highlighting that it’s a friendship and get married already. You guys are so perfect together!!!” someone else added.

“You two have an amazing chemistry,” a third Instagram user said.

“Ok but I kind of ship the Emma & Gleb love,” a fourth comment read.

Gleb Savchenko Is Newly Single

Savchenko had been in a 3-year relationship with Elena Belle, but the two split in March 2024.

“Yes, Elena and I broke up about a month ago,” Savchenko confirmed in an interview with Page Six. “It kind of just happened. People always say life happens and sometimes I think, ‘How did it even happen?’” he added.

“She’s an amazing mom, she’s an amazing person and everything. It’s just the timing,” he continued, adding, “we had been together for almost three years and I had, like, the best time of my life with her. There’s certain things that just didn’t work out.”

The two have seemingly broken up a few times in the past, but this marks the first time that Savchenko has confirmed the relationship is over.

