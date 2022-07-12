‘Dancing With the Stars’ Earns 3 Emmy Nominations in 2022

Just one “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer has a chance to add some Emmy hardware to their mantle alongside their Mirroball Trophies when the primetime Emmy Awards are held on September 3, 4 and 12 — Creative Arts Emmys on September 3 and 4 and the regular Primetime Emmys on September 12. The show was nominated for two other Creative Arts Emmys besides the one for choreography.

Here are the “Dancing With the Stars” family members who earned nominations for season 30, which aired in the fall of 2021:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Earned 3 Emmy Nominations But Only 1 Pro Was Nominated

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 12, “Dancing With the Stars” fans might have been expecting to see nominations for several pairs from season 30 — Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa for their groundbreaking same-sex routines, or maybe the emotional contemporary dance Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten did to her late husband’s song “Live Your Life,” or perhaps judge Derek Hough earning another nomination for one of his performances, like the Horror Night performance “Tango of the Dead” with his now-fiancee Hayley Erbert.

But the only pro to earn a nomination was Daniella Karagach, who won the season 30 Mirrorball with partner Iman Shumpert after putting forth several very creative, outside-the-box routines. Karagach earned an Outstanding Choreography nomination for her season 30 routines.

Derek Hough was also nominated alongside choreography Tessandra Chavez, but it was for the “Step Into the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough” special, not for “Dancing With the Stars.”

The other Outstanding Choreography for Variety of Reality Programming Emmy nominations went to Sergio Trujillo for “Annie Live,” Parris Goebel for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” and Fatima Robinson for the 2022 Academy Awards.

“Dancing With the Stars” is also nominated for Creative Arts Emmys for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series for the finale, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series for Horror Night.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Emmy Award History

Since its premiere in 2005, “Dancing With the Stars” has been nominated for 116 Emmy Awards, winning 18, according to the Television Academy’s website.

The major wins include:

Tom Bergeron won for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2012

Derek Hough won for Outstanding Choreography in 2013 for his work in season 15 — his mambo and quickstep with Shawn Johnson — and season 16 for his “Walking on Air” results show performance

Hough won Outstanding Choreography again in 2015 for the routine he choreographed with his sister Julianne Hough and choreographer Tessandra Chavez for the season 20 finale where Sia performed called “Elastic Heart”

Choreographer Mandy Moore won in 2017 for her season 23 routines “On Top of the World” and “Carol of the Bells”

Hough won a third time in 2021 for his choreography in season 29 for the paso doble he performed with his now-fiancee Hayley Erbert and his tap dance to “Let’s Fall in Love For the Night”

Additionally, the show has won multiple Emmy Awards for technical direction, hairstyling, makeup and lighting.

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on September 3 and 4, with an edited version airing on FXX on Saturday, September 10. The regular Emmy Awards air live on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

