‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Episode 2 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” continued on September 27, 2021, with an all-new live episode featuring dances from the couples as well as the first elimination of the season.

Before the episode even aired, it was announced that professional dancer Cheryl Burke had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would be unable to compete, leaving fans eager to know what will happen with her partner, Cody Rigsby.

SPOILER ALERT: There will be spoilers for the second episode of season 30, including the first elimination, in this post.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode 2 Live Recap

The show started with a comedic bit from all of the celebrities watching “A Star’s Guide to Not Get Eliminated.”

Host Tyra Banks explained that Cody Rigsby will not be in the ballroom out of an “abundance of caution,” but that he will still compete but she’d tell the audience how later.

Then, Lindsay Arnold and “Bachelor” Matt James were up with their Samba to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. Len Goodman told them that “instead of worrying about taking off your shirt” that Matt would have been better served if he worked on his hips, which are “allergic to music.”

Derek Hough added that he should have worked on his bounce and that his footwork needed to be worked on, though he liked the performance. They earned a 5 from Carrie Ann and Len Goodman, and a 6 from Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for a total of 22 out of 40. They’re sitting at a total of 46 out of 80 for the two-week block.

Next up was Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade doing the Viennese Waltz to “Better Days” by Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake. Derek told them that their routine has “purity” and that it’s a “breath of fresh air.” Bruno told them that it was “seamless” for a beginner. Carrie Ann agreed with both of the other judges.

They received a 7 from Carrie Ann, 6 from Len Goodman, 7 from Derek Hough and a 7 from Bruno Tonioli, putting them at 27 out of 40. In total for two weeks, they were at 52 out of 80.

Next up were Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore dancing the Cha Cha to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer. Bruno told her that once she got the dance right it “came out of you naturally” and that she has something “exceptional.” Carrie Ann loved the dance even though there was a bit of a rough start.

For their scores, they received a 6 from Carrie Ann, Len, Derek and Bruno, leaving them with a 24 out of 40 for the week. For both weeks, they were at 50 out of 80.

Who Was Eliminated & Who Made it Through?

