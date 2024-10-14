DWTS Season 33 Alum ‘Hurt’ by Cast Member’s Comment

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Eric Roberts and his pro partner Britt Stewart were eliminated from the competition on week 4. Following the news that the two had been voted off, co-host Julianne Hough made a comment to Roberts that he says “hurt” his feelings.

Hough did her post-exit interview with Roberts on stage and he didn’t have too much to say. She quickly asked if it was another “nothing moment,” referring to Anna Delvey’s post-exit comment. Roberts quickly replied, “no, no!”

After the show aired, Roberts chatted with Us Weekly about Hough’s comment.

“That really hurt my feelings. It really hurt my feelings,” he admitted. “I was devastated at how badly I danced, and I was speechless. To be compared to somebody I don’t really know made me feel funny, but I’m fine,” he added.

Roberts and Stewart were part of a double elimination alongside Reggie VelJohnson and Emma Slater.

Fans Reacted to Julianne Hough’s Comment That ‘Hurt’ Eric Roberts

After Us Weekly published the interview with Roberts, many fans took to Reddit to react.

“Understandable. It was an odd thing to say. The moments didn’t feel comparable to me,” one Redditor wrote.

“I could see it all over his face!! He knew it wasn’t his best and was already defeated and honestly when I feel that way I shut down too and that comment was so uncomfortable and not even funny,” another added.

“Yeah my body literally tensed up when she said that. So many other ways she could have responded,” a third comment read.

“I wish her and Alfonso would switch spots since his lines seem more structured/planned. I think he’d be better at the impromptu interview questions when waiting for scores,” a fourth person said.

Britt Stewart Shared Heartfelt Words to Eric Roberts Following Their Elimination

After finding out that they were one of the two couples eliminated on Hair Metal Night, Stewart took to Instagram to reflect on the season and to share some kind words with her partner.

“Eric, I am so incredibly proud of you. Not only did you grow in this process, but you’ve shown such courage, bravery, and determination—proving that it’s never too late to try something new,” the ballroom pro captioned a post on October 9, 2024.

“To step onto the dance floor, face challenges head-on, and give it your all despite the odds is a testament to your strength and spirit. It’s been such an honor getting to know you and Eliza; the time we’ve spent together in the studio has been unforgettable, and I will miss our daily moments. You’ve both become so special to me,” she added.

Roberts appeared to feel similarly and posted a lengthy response in the comments section.

“Similar to the experience of becoming a loving and enthralled new parent, who can’t pinpoint or describe what that love feels like, or why it’s instantly there, there are too many reasons to list, and yet only one…Because you’re YOU. That’s all you ever have to be, Britt. For you to see your experience with me, dancing and teaching and reassuring and encouraging, as all the things you described, for you to see it as you did, instead of being frustrated that you had to dance in spite of me, instead of with me, well that makes you a beautiful miracle,” he wrote, in part.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Cast Member Shares Devastating News With Kids