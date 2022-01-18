DWTS Alum Erin Andrews Slams Critics Following Controversy

Erin Andrews is a former host on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and a longtime sideline correspondent.

Andrews was one of the correspondents on Christmas Day, and she shared a hug with Aaron Rodgers after the game. During the broadcast, Andrews and Rodgers shared a hug directly following a socially distanced interview.

According to BroBible, fans were upset because Rodgers is unvaccinated and the socially distanced interview lost some of its meaning once the two embraced.

Now, Andrews is speaking out about the criticism she received for that hug.

Andrews Says She & Rodgers Have Been Friends for a Long Time

During an episode of her podcast, “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa,” Andrews opened up about the hug and hit back at some of the criticism she received.

“I pretty much have hugged Rodgers since I started covering the NFL,” Andrews said during her podcast. “He’s been a good friend of mine for the last 15 years. It was so funny because people in my life like my family or other quarterbacks I know or other players are like ‘Why is this a big deal?'”

She later added, “A lot of people forget we’re with these guys 18 weeks out of the year. We see them all the time, we’re with them during the highs and lows of their career. I’m grateful for the access they’ve given me. I’ve got to tell you, for the first time, whether you want to call Rodgers a lightning rod for his stance on COVID, I don’t want to get into that – what I’m involved in is sports.”

Would Andrews Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

It’s unlikely that Andrews would return to “Dancing With the Stars,” as she has called being fired a good thing for her career during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I feel like the one thing I’ve learned in this business it’s like — that’s show business, right?” she said. “That’s Hollywood. They’re always trying to change things and look, they wanted to go a different and a new direction and obviously, it’s working for them and how they wanted the show to go, so my best to them.”

She added, “My schedule has been so crazy with [football commentating], the clothing line, the podcasts … trying to have a baby, that I think it was the best thing for me. But yeah, they obviously, like I said, wanted to go in a different direction and they’re doing that now, so hopefully they’re happy.”

The star has also said that she felt a bit like “a loser” once she was fired from “Dancing With the Stars,” though she does not feel that way any more and didn’t after the initial shock of the move paid off.

“I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because, you know, we don’t know when live television is coming back,” she said during an episode of the Token CEO podcast. “These are hard jobs to get.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

