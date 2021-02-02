Erin Andrews Felt Like a ‘Loser’ When She Got Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars eliminated both of its long-time hosts, Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron, ahead of season 29, choosing to replace both positions with one host: model and television host Tyra Banks.

Andrews revealed during a 2020 interview on the Barstool Sports Token CEO podcast that she was very unhappy after receiving the call that told her she wouldn’t be heading back to the ballroom.

“I didn’t have much time to deal with it,” she shared. “I got a phone call. We were on the putting green with my dog and husband and I got a call that said, ‘You know, so and so from ABC wants to talk with you,’ and I was like ‘Oh, s***, this is it.”

That phone call came in July 2020.

Andrews Felt Like a Loser When She Was Fired

Andrews knew when she was told someone from ABC wanted to talk to her that it wouldn’t be good news, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because, you know, we don’t know when live television is coming back,” she said. “These are hard jobs to get.”

She added, “So, I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser. This is really bad.’ And then you just start talking to people from other networks and people that have production groups and they’re like, ‘You’re gonna find something.'”

Andrews Says She Knew She Would Find Another Job

On the podcast, Andrews told the host that she was sure she’d be able to find something else and she wanted to take the “high road.”

“I mean, I was relieved of my Dancing With the Stars duty and everything happens for a reason,” she said. “Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms. But I do think there’s something on the horizon. I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon. I really enjoyed being in that space.”

She shared that she would love to be in the live reality competition arena.

“There are things people go through in their life,” Andrews shared on the podcast. “Right? And I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now. I mean, give me a break. For me to be that selfish and think, ‘Oh my God, the world’s ending.’ People lost multiple people in their families because of COVID.”

Andrews also shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Andrews recently celebrated four years free of cervical cancer. She currently reports from the NFL sidelines for FOX Sports and runs her clothing company Wear by Erin Andrews, which is sports apparel for women. She has worked with FOX sports since 2012 and has been a part of the NFL coverage on the network since 2014.

READ NEXT: Carrie Ann Inaba Says She Vomited After This Star Was Eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars