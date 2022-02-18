Ex-DWTS Host Wants To ‘Get Back Into That Role’

A former “Dancing With the Stars” host has confessed to missing her hosting job. Sports reporter Erin Andrews says she’s looking for the right fit to start hosting again in addition to her sideline reporting job at Fox Sports. Read on for what she misses most about “Dancing With the Stars” and if she would return to the ballroom.

Erin Andrews Said She’ll ‘Always’ Miss ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with Pop Culture, Erin talked about what she misses most about the show, which is the group of people there, especially her co-host Tom Bergeron. Tom and Erin were fired from “Dancing With the Stars” in the summer of 2020 ahead of season 29.

“I miss hosting. I’ll always miss that group,” said the former host. “I think what we had there was very special with Tom [Bergeron] leading the pack. He was our Tom Brady, our quarterback of the show, and the judges were a lot of fun and those dancers were so special.”

She also joked that she loved it when they had retired professional football players on the show because they were the only people who could talk football with her.

“Nobody could talk football with me on those Mondays, which I was so annoyed about,” the Fox Sports reporter said. “That’s why I always love having a retired football player, so somebody could talk to me about football when I would be there on Mondays during the season. But yeah, that was a great time.”

Erin Said She ‘Really’ Wants to Get Back Into Hosting

Erin also revealed that she’s definitely keeping her eyes open for another hosting opportunity because she would love to do something like “Dancing With the Stars” again.

“I mean obviously, that’s something I want to do again where I try to juggle a football game during the weekend and then host a primetime game show,” she cracked, but Erin then said, “I really, really want to get back into that role. I had such a great time.”

If it’s a game show she’s looking for, Erin should talk to her old co-host Tom — Tom Bergeron is currently awaiting word on NBC picking up his reboot of “Tic-Tac-Dough.”

In the interview, Erin also revealed that part of what she loved about hosting “Dancing With the Stars” was that it was akin to broadcasting a live sporting event in that it was live and you didn’t know the results, so you were living and dying right along with the contestants.

“I think hosting a show like that would be a lot like doing an NFL game or a sporting event. You don’t know the outcome. You have to kind of live and breathe with the contestants and what they’re competing for and all of that. Kind of looking for the right fit in that world, but definitely want to get back to it,” said Erin.

She also joked that maybe she could find a gig where she doesn’t “have to wear ballroom gowns,” maybe she could “throw a pant in every now and then and a sneaker,” but hey — if ballroom gowns were “a requirement,” she would still consider it.

The sports reporter has been quite busy lately covering the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. In fact, she received a prestigious honor during Super Bowl LVI weekend where she became the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award, which is given out during the annual Super Bowl festivities Legends for Charity dinner as a way to recognize “a national broadcaster or prominent sports personality who exemplified the characteristics Pat Summerall wanted the award to represent – an individual who has had an outstanding career and who has made a significant impact in their community.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

