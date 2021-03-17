Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Erin Andrews Picks Up New Gig

Former Dancing With the Stars host Erin Andrews has a new job, but just for a day. On top of her new podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews has also been named the Grand Marshal for the Atlanta NASCAR Race.

Andrews is a sportscaster, so she’s used to being in on the action from the sidelines with Fox NFL games, but she’ll be the one telling the drivers to start their engines at the new race.

According to Popculture.com, Andrews is the ambassador for Tubi, a free streaming service, and the service is sponsoring the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which is how Andrews got the job at the NASCAR race.

Andrews Recently Launched a Podcast

Erin Andrews recently launched a podcast alongside co-host and co-sportscaster Charissa Thompson. The podcast, titled Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, focuses on stories about the sports industry and what it’s like to be on the road with sports teams.

Andrews shared a story about traveling during the pandemic on a recent episode of the podcast, and she later spoke with Bustle about the incidents. She told the outlet that she’s a tattletale when it comes to people not wearing masks on airplanes.

“It was super scary,” she told the outlet. “I was stressed out about not wanting to get sick, not wanting to miss work, not wanting to come home and get my husband sick.”

Andrews Opened Up About the Pandemic Changing Her Job

During the recent interview with Bustle, Andrews opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed her life and her job. She said that, while the only thing that changed on the surface was the way of traveling and anxiety associated with it, she also felt the stress hit everyone on the job.

“I remember one night, we were sitting in a meeting room together,” she told the outlet. “We were all 6 feet apart, and I remember someone saying, ‘Are any of you having fun?’ But this wasn’t a year about having fun. This was a year of doing your job, to be a distraction for the country.”

In order to manage the stress that she was feeling from traveling, she said that she FaceTimed many of her friends as much as she could. One thing that she didn’t anticipate was spending so much time at home with her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

“During the NFL season, I’m away from him from September to February, and then he’s away till June,” she said. “We had time to just be together, to learn to live and be a married couple. We don’t get that opportunity a lot.”

She added that she and her husband haven’t spent a lot of time in the same social circles as their friends because they haven’t had children yet.

“But it’s been great for me to rekindle with my girlfriends, because, look, you still want to complain about your marriage or what you’re cooking,” she shared. “Last night I did a new chicken wing recipe and needed help to not have the fire alarm go off.”

Andrews also runs her two-year-old sports clothing line, Wear by Erin Andrews, which focuses on sports clothing for women.

