Does Erin Andrews Still Talk to Maksim Chmerkovskiy?

Erin Andrews still talks with Maksim Chmerkovskiy more than a decade after they competed for the Mirrorball Trophy together. Although they are no longer close, Andrews told Us Weekly that she still texts her former partner on occasion.

“I have texted Maks a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him,” she told the outlet.

Before becoming a co-host on “Dancing With the Stars,” Andrews competed on the show, taking to the ballroom with pro Chmerkovskiy during season season 10. The two had great chemistry that translated well on the dance floor and ended up finishing in third place.

Andrews co-hosted the program from season 18 through season 28, and really got to know several of the pros over the years. In her interview with Us Weekly, she said that she still talks to many of the dancers — including Chmerkovskiy.

Andrews Texted Chmerkovskiy’s Brother & Still Talks to Tom Bergeron

Andrews built many relationships over the time she spent on “Dancing With the Stars” and she still keeps up with some people from the show.

“I had reached out to Val. Val just had a baby, so I texted him the other day that I loved him and congrats and things like that,” she told Us Weekly. She added that she also sends messages to some of the other dancers and vice versa. The one person that Andrews talks to regularly, however, is Tom Bergeron — the two became very close during their time hosting the show together. She joked that she owed him a “text message” and said that she will get back to him “once Super Bowl is over.”

Bergeron and Andrews have stayed in touch over the years and try to get together when their schedules allow. In March 2021, the two linked up for drinks and teased “something in the works.”

“Reunited & it feels so good,” Bergeron captioned a photo on Instagram at the time.

Maks Chmerkovkiy & Erin Andrews Played Coy About Dating Rumors

Chmerkovskiy and Andrews had a very flirty, fun relationship on and off the dance floor, and dating rumors really took off once fans saw them together. In an interview with Ellen Degeneres in April 2010, the two played coy when it came to questions about their rumored romance.

When Degeneres asked if sparks were flying, Andrews responded, “Depends on what day you get us on.” Chmerkovskiy weighed in, “We divorce every evening.”

Years later, Andrews reflected on her time with Chmerkovskiy on DWTS.

“When I first met Maks, I broke out in hives because I was like, ‘Wow, you really are delicious, and I cannot walk in heels,'” she told People magazine in May 2015. She added that Chmerkovskiy was like a “big brother” to her.

Andrews went on to date former hockey player Jarret Stoll after the two met in 2012, according to People. They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy pursued a relationship with fellow ballroom pro Peta Murgtroyd. The two married in July 2017.

