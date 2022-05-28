Erin Andrews Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics

Erin Andrews was a co-host on ”Dancing with the Stars” from Season 18 through Season 28, after first competing as a contestant in Season 10 of the ABC celebrity ballroom show.

While on the show, Andrews did double duty as a sideline sports reporter. She was let go from DWTS in 2020 alongside original host Tom Bergeron in July 2020, per Page Six. The two were replaced by Tyra Banks for seasons 29 and 30.

Andrews had the benefit of the “Dancing With the Stars” glam squad for her co-hosting stint, so some new fans only saw her in that way. But ahead of “Dancing With the Stars,” the now 44-year-old TV host looked a lot different as she worked on the sidelines.

Erin Andrews Looks So Different in Old Photos From Her Earlier Days as a Sideline Reporter

Andrews has always had long, blond hair, but back in the day, she went with less glamorous hairdos than fans saw on “Dancing with the Stars.” In 2008, Andrews was photographed while reporting at a Reds vs. Red Sox game in Florida wearing a plain gray blouse– definitely no sequins or spray tans here, as can be seen in the photos below.

By 2014, Andrews was splitting her time between ball fields and the ballroom, but on game days there was no glam team in sight. Andrews did her own makeup for her sideline reporter job, she told Elle.

Erin Andrews Has Revealed Some of Her Beauty Secrets

Some fans have speculated that Andrews has done cosmetic procedures or had plastic surgery. In 2014, she told Health magazine that she had “never done it” but was “curious about all of it.”

“I’ve seen great work, and I think we’ve all seen bad,” she said at the time, per E! News. “I’m very afraid of doing anything; I feel like I would be obsessive about it, like, ‘Wait, does this look real?’ I’m sure there will be a time in my life when I’ll want to look into it, but it’s just not right now.”

That same year, she told Stylecaster her biggest tip for looking good is “sleep,” but she also admitted she didn’t get “enough” of it. Andrews also told the outlet she is big on using moisturizers and protecting her skin with sunscreen.

“I grew up in Florida and I definitely created a good amount of sun damage just being a little sun bunny,” Andrews said. “I do a renewal serum every single night, and I’m actually really big on moisturizing.”

More recently, Andrews revealed that during the Covid pandemic, she discovered an important at-home trick for when she had to do Zoom calls or meetings. “A good light for Zoom is my go-to secret,” she told New Beauty. She also revealed that she slathers on the body creams to keep her skin looking youthful.

In October 2021, Newsday asked Andrews what she sees herself doing in 10 years and her answer had nothing to do with her career. “Probably having to get a lot of Botox and fillers to stay on the sidelines,” the former “Dancing With the Stars” co-host cracked.

