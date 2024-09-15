EXCLUSIVE: Brooks Nader Dishes on Her Connection With DWTS Partner, Gleb Savchenko

Model Brooks Nader celebrated New York Fashion Week at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, held at the restaurant’s Times Square location on September 10.

After showing off her modeling skills while wearing items from Raising Cane’s new retail collection, “Varsity Collection,” Nader spoke on an exclusive panel, where Heavy was in attendance, about preparing for the upcoming 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars,” her chemistry with her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, and why she partnered with Raising Cane’s.

Brooks Nader Spoke About Her Connection With Her DWTS Partner

During the exclusive panel, Nader discussed her connection with Savchenko. She said she has been “practicing with [her] partner every single day for like five hours a day” in preparation for the DWTS season 33 premiere on September 17. She said while the experience has been “challenging,” she is excited to participate in the dance competition series.

“I used to dance in high school. And so, to be able to dive back into something that I missed a lot is so much fun,” said Nader.

In addition, she described Savchenko as “incredible.”

“We have a great connection. So it’s like how fun you just get to go dance with Hottie Gleb every day. And call it work for five hours. I’m like ‘This is amazing!’” said Nader.

She went on to say that she believes she and Savchenko “have a really good connection as people, which is helpful on the dance floor.”

“We’re in sync. And we kind of move as one and he’s obviously a great guy. And he’s such a great teacher. So I mean I just met him two weeks ago. But yeah, we’ll see what happens over the next few months,” said Nader.

Brooks Nader Said She Believes She & Her Partner Will Win the Mirror Ball Trophy

During the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show, Nader said she believes she and her dance partner will win the Mirror Ball Trophy.

“I’m totally winning,” said Nader with a smile.

She also said she is impressed with her competition, which includes several Olympic athletes and Disney Channel star, Chandler Kinney.

“So I’m like, ‘Okay, nothing’s gonna be easy about this.’ But we love a challenge, and we’re gonna crush it. I’m so excited. We have a great synergy — my partner and I, so I think that’s really important to have a connection,” said Nader.

Heavy asked Nader what she has found most challenging and rewarding about being a DWTS contestant. Nader replied that “the rewarding part has been just diving into a new challenge.”

“This is something that, like, is so different from the dance that I grew up with — Ballroom Dancing, The Tango, The Cha-cha, there’s so many technical sides to it. And so I’m loving learning all about that,” said the model.

The 27-year-old also shared that she found “technicality things” to be challenging.

“My first dance is the tango. And you’ve got to stay level, you can’t move your hips and I’m an ADD like, ‘Ah!’ You know he’s always like, ‘Brooks keep it all together.’ And I just want to move my hips. So there’s little things I got that little nuances that I get stuck on. But it’s great to like work through those things,” said Nader.

Brooks Nader Shared Why She Partner With Raising Cane’s

During the exclusive panel, Nader and her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, shared why she decided to partner with Raising Cane’s. She said she and her sister “grew up literally like right around the corner from the original Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge.” According to the model, she often went to the restaurant when she was a child.

“This was like an after school tradition, every day,” said Nader.

She also said she was relieved when Raising Cane’s locations began opening in the New York area.

“When I moved to New York at 18 I was so bummed. My first thing was like, ‘Where am I gonna get Raising Canes.’ Because there was one here and so we would go home to visit our parents in Louisiana. The first stop would always be Raising Canes,” said Nader. “So it holds a special place in our heart. And to have you know a couple locations now in New York has made our lives so much easier you don’t have to cross state lines to get Raising Cane’s.”