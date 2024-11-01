DWTS Pro Dresses as His Season 33 Partner for Halloween

Ezra Sosa dressed as “Dancing With the Stars” partner Anna Delvey for Halloween.

On October 31, 2024, the season 33 pro dancer pulled out all the stops to copy his short-lived celebrity partner’s look—right down to her ankle bracelet.

In 2019, Delvey, aka Anna Sorkin, served prison time after being convicted of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service, per CNN. She was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor while competing in “Dancing With the Stars” as she remains on house arrest.

Delvey and Sosa were the second couple eliminated on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33.

Fans Reacted to Ezra Sosa’s Anna Delvey Costume

In two posts to TikTok on October 31, Sosa showed off his Halloween costume during a night out. The 23-year-old wore a long brunette wig and showed off his legs in a gold-fringed dress and matching heels. Wrapped around his ankle was a blinged-out ankle monitor.

As he whipped his wig around and posed, Sosa played a sound of Delvey’s now-viral DWTS exit comment, “Nothing.”

When Delvey was sent home from the celebrity ballroom competition in Week 2, she shocked viewers after “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Julianne Hough asked her, “What will you take away from the competition?”

“Nothing,” Delvey replied.

Sosa posted a second TikTok that showed off his Anna Delvey costume which also included black sunglasses.

‘[Anna Delvey] how did i do?! #dwts,” he captioned his TikTok post.

Delvey reposted both of Sosa’s TikToks, seemingly giving him her full approval.

Fans reacted to Sosa’s costume idea in the comment section.

“First year on dwts and already an icon,” one follower wrote.

“THE BEDAZZLED ANKLE MONITOR OMG,” another added.

“Anna can I borrow your bedazzled monitor for a minute😭😭😭,” a third chimed in.

“✨nothing✨ can beat this costume omg,” another fan wrote.

Ezra Sosa Also Got a ‘Nothing’ Tattoo in Honor of Anna Delvey

When Sosa was paired with Delvey for his very first season as a pro dancer on DWTS, he described her as an “icon.” At the time, he told TV Insider, “She’s got nothing to hide. I love Anna because she keeps it real. She’s a gay culture icon.”

“When I found out she’s my partner, [my heart] skipped a beat and I fell off the treadmill. For real. …I’m very excited she’s my partner,” he said.

After Delvey shocked viewers with her “nothing” comment, Sosa clarified that he didn’t take offense to the remark at all. “I knew she was going to say something very iconic and something very Anna Delvey with her exit,” he told Extra on September 24. “Of course, she has to. It’s very typical. We would expect nothing less of her.”

Following Delvey’s early elimination, Sosa posted to TikTok and Instagram to reveal that he got an upper back tattoo that says “nothing” in cursive above a number “33.”

Sosa explained that he had a lot to “unpack” after such an emotional ride with Delvey. “The highs were incredible, but the lows were challenging in ways I wasn’t prepared for,” he admitted. “I know there are probably better ways to work through everything, but this tattoo just felt right.”