DWTS Pro Gushes Over Controversial ‘Diva’ Partner

The journey toward the Mirrorball trophy is already over for a new “Dancing with the Stars” pro, but he’s embracing the positives he experienced with his first run. Ezra Sosa and Anna Delvey were eliminated during the second week of season 33. After the elimination, Sosa took to his Instagram page to share some sweet thoughts about his experience.

In a September 27 Instagram Story, Sosa shared a short video clip of Delvey and wrote, “I’m already missing this diva already.”

Ezra Sosa Praised Anna Delvey for Her Determination

Sosa shared his thoughts in a September 25 Instagram post. He acknowledged Delvey as a “controversial” partner but still gushed over her.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey,” he wrote.

He continued, “Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side– one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience.”

Sosa also addressed Delvey directly. “I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that.”

The dancer added, “I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do.”

“Wishing you the best and can’t wait to hangout and make TikTok’s soon,” Sosa shared.

Sosa also noted his first season as a pro on “Dancing with the Stars” couldn’t have been “a more memorable experience.” He thanked his “amazing DWTS family” for “trusting me and giving me this unforgettable opportunity.”

He also said he hoped he made his DWTS family proud. “Though my time on the show has come to an end, this isn’t goodbye. It’s just the beginning of the next chapter,” Sosa wrote.

Sosa Made a Big Impression During His Brief Season As a DWTS Pro

Nearly 700 comments poured in as colleagues and fans responded to Ezra’s Instagram post.

Season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” contestants Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, and Joey Graziadei all left loving comments, as did fellow professional dancer Sasha Farber.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, and Sosa’s good friend off-camera, JoJo Siwa left a sweet comment, too.

“You deserve the absolute world. Your journey is just beginning, and I’m so proud of you for the way you continue to handle every step. I love you beyond,” Siwa wrote.

A fan wrote, “You define the word ‘professional’! Looking forward to seeing you in future seasons!”

Another fan commented, “You are something special! In a world where so many focus on the bad you find the good. Keep spreading your positivity and sharing your gift! We love you!”

Someone else shared, “You’re a class act Ezra, will be rooting for you next season!”

A separate Instagram user noted, “So proud of you Ezra!! You showed your beautiful heart and that is the most inspiring thing! Love you tons!”

Fans shared similar responses in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“I’m so impressed with his good attitude and professionalism! Ezra is truly a gem and I hope we get to see much more of him on DWTS in the future,” a Redditor shared.

“She would probably not have been his choice of partner, but he gave her his all, and he gave her a chance. He’s such a sweet guy with a big heart. I hope the show sees that and rewards him next season,” another Reddit user expressed.

“Ezra’s emotional intelligence and kindness are through the roof,” read someone else’s response.