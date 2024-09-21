DWTS Season 33 Pro Reveals 1 Big Problem With Celebrity Partner

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Ezra Sosa admits it’s been a struggle working with Anna Delvey . The controversial contestant was not thrilled about her early rehearsals with the first-time pro.

In an interview “Lightweights” podcast, Sosa admitted, “It was hard for me at first to get her to get into it like to get into it. Like into 4-hour rehearsals. Because she honestly did not, I don’t think she knew what she got herself into, if I’m being fully transparent. Like every single day she was kind of like ‘I don’t want to do it.’ But now she’s here and obviously, she doesn’t want to like make herself look like a fool so she’s really putting in the work now.”

Sosa, 23, said he is hoping for a “moody” theme because Delvey has trouble pulling off “happy” due to her signature sullen expression. “It’s so hard. I’m like, ‘Can you smile for me?’ She goes, ‘No,’” he shared.

The dancer also admitted he begged producers for a moody theme after doping an upbeat Week 1 cha cha. “Nothing happy, please!” he said. “Let’s give her something moody. Because she has a really good, like, resting [expletive] face. I was like, ‘We need to really start tapping into that,’ because getting her to smile takes a lot.”

Delvey has plenty to frown about. In 2019, the former Anna Sorokin was convicted of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service while posing as a German heiress, per CNN. After serving time in prison, she remains under house arrest and must wear a GPS ankle monitor as she competes in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Cheryl Burke Said Anna Delvey Keeps Making the Same Face

Delvey’s casting on DWTS has been extremely controversial. During Week 1, judge Carrie Ann Inaba told the audience there was a negative “shift in the energy” in the ballroom when Delvey took the floor.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke weighed in on Delvey’s demeanor. The two-time DWTS mirrorball trophy winner said there seems to be a “disconnect” with Delvey.

“Honestly, the one thing that she can do if she really wants to change people’s minds and perspective is to really open up and showcase anger if it’s anger, sadness if it’s sadness,” Burke suggested. “Like, it’s the one expression on her face almost looks like a little bit like, entitled and looks like she doesn’t want to be here.”

Some Fans Think Anna Delvey Dissed Ezra Sosa During Their Debut Dance

Play

Delvey’s first dance, a cha cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was Sosa’s very first choreography as a DWTS pro. But some fans think Delvey went rogue during the debut dance.

Delvey’s routine started with her at the top of the steps with Sosa off to her right. But according to U.S. The Sun, fans noticed that she didn’t join hands with him but instead flew down the steps solo. Sosa appeared exasperated as he threw up his arms and ran down to join her.

While it may have been intentional tongue-in-cheek choreo, some speculated that Delvey adlibbed the move.

“I’m rolling with this was not planned,“ one viewer wrote on X.

