DWTS Pro Calls Out Season 33 Alum’s Ex on Social Media

A professional dancer from season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” decided to call out the ex-fiance of a DWTS alum. Ezra Sosa jumped into the comment section of contestant Jenn Tran’s ex, Devin Strader, to defend his show friends, and it did not go unnoticed by fans.

So far, Tran appears to have stayed out of it all. Farber shared a response on his Instagram Stories on November 11, but he did not mention Strader.

“The name Sasha is short for Alexander, you know who else had the same name, Alexander the Great!!! FYI.” Farber included a cry-laughing emoji to go along with his statement.

Devin Strader’s Response to a Follower’s Comment Raised Eyebrows

On November 9, Strader shared a post on his Instagram page. The post included a handful of photos and in the caption, he wrote, “Still have a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Strader’s post did not mention Tran or “The Bachelorette. ” However, fans had plenty to say about “The Bachelorette” situation in the comments. Sosa jumped into the chaos, too.

A comment from a fan of “The Bachelorette” read, “Jenn found a great guy his name is sasha.” The comment received over 1,600 likes and 300 responses.

Strader replied, “that’s a girls (sic) name.”

As E! News noted, the dig at the name “Sasha” referenced Tran’s “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber. His full first name is Alexander.

A handful of people responded to Strader by suggesting that his first name, Devin, could also be considered a “girl’s name.”

One of the many responses to Strader’s comment came from Sosa, and a screenshot of it was shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“I know about 5 Devin’s (sic) ALL in which are women.” Sosa added a shrugging emoji to accompany the text.

An additional screenshot shared on Reddit showed Strader’s response to Sosa. “wow – here’s your gold star.” “The Bachelorette” alum also added several emoji to his response.

Fans Loved Sosa’s Response, but Also Worried About Him

Strader may not have been impressed with Sosa’s comment, but many fans seemed to get a kick out of it.

One comment from the Reddit screenshot read, “Get him Ezra!!!!”

“Let him hear it,” added another.

On Reddit, at least one person worried about Sosa commenting on the situation. They wrote, “This isn’t going to turn out well. I love Ezra and that he’s sticking up for Jenn but he needs to get outta the comments.”

Another Reddit user responded, “I don’t think he will feed into it anymore. [In my opinion] Devin needs to be put in his place…It’s definitely time to ignore him on all fronts, but I’m not mad at the clap back (sic).”

“I feel like Ezra really needs to be careful, especially as a new pro. I’d hate for him to not be asked back for possibly ‘crossing the line’ but you never know how the higher ups will react to things,” added another Redditor.

“I understand the urge to antagonize Devin and I appreciate that Jenn’s new DWTS family has her back, but I hope it stops here,” someone else wrote.

“I agree. Like good for Ezra for standing up for Jenn and Sash but I hope it gets put to rest now before it gets even more out of hand,” concurred a different Redditor.

“I love that Ezra is so loyal for his friends but I hope that this is the only attention Devin gets from Jenn, Sasha, and the DWTS crew. He doesn’t deserve the attention,” suggested a separate fan.

That person continued, “Jenn and Sasha are living their best life dancing together and not thinking twice about Devin is the best revenge.”