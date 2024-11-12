DWTS Pros Make ‘Major’ Announcement on TikTok

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pros Emma Slater and Ezra Sosa shared a big announcement on TikTok.

Slater and Sosa are going to be hosting a TikTok Live during the Instant Dance Challenge, which will take place in the show’s second hour. This is the first time that DWTS pros will be going live on social media during the live show.

In order to watch Slater and Sosa, fans will want to follow the “@officialDWTS” TikTok account.

“BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Happening today!! Stay calm everyone, STAY CALM,” Slater captioned a video shared on Instagram earlier in the day. She and Sosa teased the news and confirmed it was about the 500th episode, which is set to air on ABC on November 12.

Fans Reacted to the News in the Comments Section

Everyone is excited for what the 500th episode holds.

“The night kicks off with an electrifying opening number, choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach. And as a thrilling nod to the past, our dancers will perform a routine showcasing the very same song that opened the first episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in season one. Plus, get ready for the dazzling return of some fan-favorite faces to the ballroom,” reads the official press release for the episode.

“Partner dances include Contemporary, Quickstep, Argentine Tango and Viennese Waltz. In celebration of countless iconic performances from the past 32 seasons, each couple will pay tribute to past memorable dances while adding their own unique reinterpretation and flair for season 33. In a second round, the couples will tackle the ultimate test, an ‘Instant Dance Challenge.’ They won’t know the dance style or the song until approximately five minutes before performing it LIVE,” the release continues.

Additionally, some familiar faces may be in the ballroom to celebrate the show’s achievement.

And, of course, no one can leave out Sosa and Slater’s role in Tuesday night’s show. Most fans really love the idea and are excited, as evidenced by the comments section of the TikTok.

“UGH I JUST LOVE THIS DUOOOOO,” one person wrote.

“YAY EXCITED LOVE YALL,” someone else said.

“OMGG THIS REALLY IS A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!!!” a third comment read.

“THIS IS THE BEST NEWS,” a fourth TikTok user added.

Some Fans Were Worried Ezra Sosa & Emma Slater’s Announcement Would Be ‘Disappointing’

Shortly after the announcement tease, dozens of fans commented on the social media posts. Many fans took some guesses about what the announcement would be while others let Sosa and Slater know they were worried about “disappointing” news.

“YA’LL ARE GONNA LOVE IT SO EXCITED TO TELL YOU GUYS!!!” Sosa commented on the same video shared on Slater’s TikTok.

“I love you Ezra but if this is a disappointing announcement I will cry. Plz don’t disappoint me,” one fan responded.

“It’s not,” Slater said, reassuringly.

“Y’all better not be playin w me rn,” another comment read.

All kinds of guesses from Sosa co-hosting the “Dancing With the Stars” tour, to no elimination on Tuesday night flooded the comments section.

