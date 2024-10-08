DWTS Pro Admits Jealousy Over Ballroom Romance

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Ezra Sosa is jealous of a romance that has blossomed in the ballroom.

The first-time pro dancer, who was partnered with controversial contestant Anna Delvey for season 33, said celebrity contestant Brooks Nader is living his dream while being paired with veteran pro Gleb Savchenko.

Nader, 27, and Savchenko, 40, have been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry, flirty TikToks, and PDA pics.

In an October 2024 post to his Instagram story and reshared on TikTok, Sosa did not hold back on his opinion of the duo.

“My opinion on Brook[s] and Gleb is that you got one hit mother trucker with another hot mother trucker and like, utter mayhem,” the 23-year-old dancer said. “They’re both so beautiful and so hot. And I’m so jealous of Brook[s]. And I tell her everyday. I’m like ‘How does it feel to live my dreams?’ And I tell her that every single day, because I wish I was dancing with Daddy Gleb. Like I really do wish I was.”

Sosa said fans need to let the showmance play out this season. “The thing about that is you just gotta let the kids live, you know,” he said. “And they’re just like off in their little romance era. We’ll see how long that lasts. But you know damn well we’re all sitting there with our popcorn and our tea sipping away and enjoying everything that’s happening, good and bad. And I’m here for it.”

Brooks Nader Said She Is ‘Lucky’ To Partnered With Gleb

Nader doesn’t need to be reminded that she’s lucky to be with Savchenko. In early September, she told Us Weekly that the handsome Russian American pro was the “perfect” partner for her.

During a panel at the Raising Cane’s Fall Collection Fashion Show that was attended by Heavy in September, Nader also gushed about her connection with her DWTS partner. “It’s like how fun you just get to go dance with Hottie Gleb every day. And call it work for five hours. I’m like ‘This is amazing!’” she said.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, she said Savchenko was the best partner to have following her divorce. Nader and her husband Billy Haire split up in May 2024 after four years of marriage, according to People magazine.

“He’s amazing, Gleb’s amazing and I’m so lucky to have him as a partner,” Nader told ET. “It’s a great thing, newly divorced, to have Gleb as your partner. Could you imagine a better partner?”

Another DWTS Alum Spoke Out About Gleb & Brooks’ Relationship

Former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke has been outspoken about how Nader should reel things in with Savchenko. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Burke said, “I think that it’s going to get old real fast. Meaning Gleb is just going to get tired of it at some point, and he’s just going to be like, “Great. Now, let’s point your feet. Let’s get to work.’”

Burke noted that Nader seemed to be “head over heels” for Savchenko and she advised the Sports Illustrated model, “Just stop with trying to impress Gleb, because this ain’t sexy. Learning how to ballroom dance is not sexy. It’s actually quite the opposite, okay?”

In a September 2024 episode of her “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke predicted the DWTS couple will get “tired of each other.” “Chemistry will slowly fade,” she said. ‘The honeymoon phase is going to fade soon. It all fades like around week three.”