DWTS Pro Makes Big Announcement Ahead of Season 33 Finale

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Ezra Sosa, will be heading out on the DWTS Live Tour in 2025!

On November 23, the official DWTS Live Tour Instagram page shared the news along with Sosa. In a video, the ballroom pro was wearing a pair of black sunglasses. In the reflection were the words, “I’m going on tour.”

“See you on tour,” the caption of the post, set to a cover of Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” read. Sosa is the latest pro to be added to the lineup. Sosa will be joining Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Gleb Savchenko.

It has been confirmed that Sosa is an additional pro on tour — he will be full-time and he isn’t replacing anyone.

Fans Are Ecstatic to Learn That Ezra Sosa Has Been Upgraded to a Pro on Tour

The DWTS Live Tour kicks off on January 7, 2025, in Virginia. It ends on April 5, 2025, in Hollywood, California. It’s unknown which celebs from season 33 will be joining the pros, but rumors have been swirling about Stephen Nedoroscik and Chandler Kinney.

Previously, Sosa has been an understudy for other pros on tour in the event of an injury or some other schedule conflict. However, he got a major upgrade — and fans are super excited about it.

“THANK YOU FOR GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT WE WANT,” one person commented on the official announcement.

“Yayyy!! So excited for you!!!” someone else added.

“Can’t wait to meet you icon,” a third Instagram comment read.

“YSSSSSSSSSS OMGGGGGGGG BEST NEWS EVER!!!!” another social media user said.

One person who will not be heading out on tour is Jenn Tran. She confirmed the news on November 20.

“Sad about tour BUT hopefully gonna find somewhere I can keep dancing,” Tran captioned an Instagram post.

Rylee Arnold Started Crying When She Found Out That Ezra Sosa Was Joining the Tour

In another video, Ezra filmed the moment that he told pal Rylee Arnold that he’d been added to the tour roster.

“I’m just so excited and grateful,” Sosa captioned an Instagram post on November 23. In the video, he could be seen telling Arnold the news. Immediately, she said, “I’m scared,” clearly not knowing what Sosa was going to say.

“I’m going on tour,” he said, holding Arnold’s arms. She dropped to the ground, laughing and crying.

“Why am I crying?” she said through giggles. The two hugged and shared some sweet friend moments before Arnold told Sosa, “you deserve this and more.”

Fans adored the interaction and loved seeing Sosa and Arnold’s friendship in such a natural way.

“I love that when Rylee is excited she just drops to the ground,” one person wrote.

“We all need a friend like @ryleearnold1 who will cry out of excitement for their friend,” another comment read.

“Yay! Congrats @ezra.sosa! Tours gonna be fun! I expect to see a lot of TikTok fun with all the pros while you’re on tour with them; especially @ryleearnold1! Love Rylee’s reaction,” a third Instagram user added.

