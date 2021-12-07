‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Joins Finalist JoJo Siwa On Tour

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa is set to head out on tour in 2022, and she’ll be bringing a professional dancer from the ballroom dancing show with her.

Ezra Sosa, one of the newest professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars,” announced that he would be joining Siwa on tour. He shared a video of himself and Siwa dancing a Jive.

“@itsjojosiwa was MADE for jive!” Sosa posted on Instagram. “thx @jennajohnson for the choreo!”

He added, “It’s going to be such a D.R.E.A.M. to be touring with this girl! Seriously can’t wait to get back on the road again, thank you JoJo for having me. It’s been a blast in rehearsals.”

Sosa Is The Newest Male Pro On ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Sosa joined “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of season 30, and though he did not have a celebrity partner this season, he did have a lot of air time on the show, especially in group numbers throughout the season.

He was also credited with helping dancers practice lifts to ensure their safety before attempting them with their celebrity partners. After the season, he shared that it was a dream to even be a part of the show.

“It’s crazy to think how my biggest dream turned out to be something I’ll never forget and hold so close to my heart, thanks to these amazing people,” he wrote alongside a photo of some of the cast. “From the cast, to the wardrobe, to the producers, to even the stage hands @dancingabc truly is a big family.”

Siwa also shared the video of the Jive and thanked Sosa.

“I wanted to add a little ballroom to D.R.E.A.M. the Tour as a tribute to DWTS!!” she wrote. “@jennajohnson created this magical Jive moment for Ez and I to do in the middle of the show and I am absolutely OBSESSED THANK YOU JENNN!!!!! EEEEEKKKK I can’t wait to be back on tour!!!! It blows my mind that it’s only 34 DAYS away!!”

Siwa Thanked DWTS & Jenna Johnson

After her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” Siwa thanked the cast and crew of the show.

“We did it,” Siwa wrote. “Looking back at the last 10 weeks, I couldn’t be any happier. Thank you. Thank you to YOU for supporting us through this magical journey. Thank you to the DWTS crew for all your hard work every single week on every single episode.”

She added, “Jen… this wouldn’t have been the same without you by my side for the last 86 days. No one could’ve created what you did. I’m so beyond proud of you and I’m so proud of us!!! We did it. I’m so proud of every dance we did. I’m so proud of the stories that we told. And I am MORE than proud of the message that we spread. Dancing with the same sex partner is the furthest thing from weird or strange, it’s magical, accepted, and CELEBRATED!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

