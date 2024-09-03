DWTS Makes Big Announcement Ahead of Season 33

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is just a couple of weeks away and the show has been dropping some serious updates about what fans can expect. On Tuesday, September 3, production confirmed that Ezra Sosa has been promoted to a pro.

“Oh my goodness gracious! You guys, I can finally say that I am a pro on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 33,” Sosa said in a video posted to the official DWTS Instagram page.

“It has been three years in the making and, to say the least, I’m freakin’ shocked, but, most importantly, I’m just so honored and grateful. And thanks to literally every single person that has supported me to get here. This first season isn’t just going to be for me. It’s going to be for all of you, too,” he continued.

The full cast for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will be announced on Wednesday, September 4.

Fans Reacted to the News That Ezra Sosa Has Been Promoted

Sosa first inked a deal to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” as part of the show’s troupe on season 30. He got his first taste of being a pro on season 32 when he danced with Charity Lawson on a week that her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, was sick. Many fans of the show have wanted Sosa to be promoted and are thrilled that his time has come.

“Congratulations! You were always incredible on the show. I’m hoping you get a powerhouse partner,” one person wrote.

“I can’t wait he’s gonna be soooo good,” someone else added.

“SO EXCITING!!!! Ezra will be fantastic,” a third comment read.

“Let’s goooo! You deserved it! Bravo and congratulations,” another Instagram user said.

Sosa also received a warm welcome from other DWTS cast members, including Julianne Hough, Rylee Arnold, Pasha Pashkov, and Sasha Farber.