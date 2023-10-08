Fans Hope DWTS Cast Member Gets a Full-Time Spot on Season 33

For the first time in his career with “Dancing With the Stars,” Ezra Sosa took the lead as a pro, stepping in for Artem Chigvintsev who couldn’t compete on week 2 of season 32 due to illness.

Sosa worked with Chigvintsev’s partner, “Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson, on a Cha Cha that earned them a score of 21 out of 30 — just one point lower than Lawson’s season 32 debut. After the dance was over and Lawson was deemed safe heading in to week 3, Sosa shared a post about his first time taking on the pro role.

“Even though these circumstances were incredibly tough im so blessed we crossed paths. the moment we met i felt your pain and stress and new immediately to be there for you in every step of this process. I also knew deep down we’d hit it off right away and we’d have an amazing time together,” he captioned an Instagram post on October 5, 2023.

“To be a pro for the first time was a dream come true but to have you for the first and maybe only time I get to do this made my dream better than i could ever imagine. All I did was help you see what i saw the whole time. I very strong and powerful Capricorn with an insane amount of dedication and conviction. I am so proud and can’t wait to cheer you on the rest of your journey on @dancingwiththestars. you got this TRULY,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ezra Sosa Thanked Fans for Their Support & Had a Special Message for Artem Chigvintsev

Sosa has been a member of the “Dancing With the Stars” family since 2021 when he joined the program as a troupe member. He’s also gone on tour with the show, performing for fans across the country. Fans are also familiar with Sosa’s dancing skills from his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and “World of Dance.”

He seemed very grateful of the support that he received following his first time taking the DWTS ballroom as a pro and made sure to give a shout out to his fans.

“I also want to thank every single person who has supported me on this journey being a pro was a dream yes but hearing all the love and support from my friends to you guys and many others i look up to made this a memory i will never forget. You’ll never know the amount love and appreciation i have for all of you. There’s days I feel I don’t deserve it but never the less im forever grateful,” he wrote.

He also included a special note to Chigvintsev, writing, “sending so much love and healing energy to @theartemc i hope i made you proud.”

Many DWTS Fans Would Like to See Ezra Sosa as a Full-Time Pro

Although the opportunity to appear full-time on “Dancing With the Stars” has yet to present itself to Sosa, many fans feel that he’s ready to take on the role — and many would love to see him take it on.

The comments section of Sosa’s post filled with fans saying that they want to see him as a pro on a future season.

“@dancingwiththestars We are ready for Ezra to be a full-time pro,” wrote DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt.

“Ezra needs to be a full time pro @dancingwiththestars no buts,” read another comment.

“I hope after this performance they see and make you a pro moving forward!!!!!” echoed another Instagram user.

READ NEXT: Iman Shumpert Reunites With Daniella Karagach After Wife Announces Separation