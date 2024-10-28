DWTS Pro Cries Over Rylee Arnold Boyfriend News

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Ezra Sosa had a big reaction to Rylee Arnold’s relationship hard launch.

On October 27, 2024, Arnold, 19, shared an Instagram photo of her in the arms of USC football tight end, Walker Lyons, as they posed on a football field. Other pics featured Arnold cheering proudly from the stands as she watched the USC Trojans college football game. “Is this a hard launch??” Arnold captioned the photos of her and Lyons.

Arnold’s “Dancing With the Stars” best friend Sosa was one of the first to comment on the post, seemingly confirming that this was indeed a relationship reveal.

“You deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. so happy for you,” Sosa wrote to Arnold in the comment section.

In a separate comment, Sosa also admitted that Arnold and Lyons are so cute that it makes him cry over the fact that he’s still single.

Ezra Sosa Cried Happy Tears For His Ballroom Bestie

Sosa, 23, was Arnold’s sister Brynley’s ballroom partner while growing up in Utah, so it’s no wonder he is close to the whole Arnold family. During his first season as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, Sosa has been known for making cheeky TikToks with Rylee Arnold.

After Arnold revealed her new relationship with Lyons, Sosa posted an Instagram video that featured multiple shots of her hugging her new beau. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 pro then turned the camera on himself as a large tear rolled down his face.

“Cries in single…all jokes aside happy for you @ryleearnold1 #dwts,” he wrote.

Sosa also posted a TikTok with the same message.

Arnold replied in the comment section with, “HAHAHAHHAH EZRA 🥹😂.”

Sosa replied back with, “all jokes aside im very happy for you. he makes you so happy and you deserve that 🥹.”

Arnold first teased her mystery date in early October after telling fans in a TikTok video that she was seeing a new guy and hung out with him “two nights in a row.” She noted that her mystery man has “a really busy schedule” just like her, but that their “schedules kind of work out together.” “I’m getting so excited about getting to know him and hanging out with him,” she added.

Ezra Sosa Said Everyone Should Be Following Rylee Arnold’s Relationship

In recent weeks, Sosa has been commenting like crazy over back-and-forth TikTok videos between steamy former “Dancing With the Stars” couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. Sosa is often one of the first to comment on the duo’s dueling TikTok posts that have alluded to their breakup after their steamy showmance during season 33.

But Sosa seems to have found a new couple to ship with Arnold’s relationship news.

After Arnold posted to TikTok to share footage of her new man, aka USC player No. 85, on the field, she wrote, “Really into football these days 🤭❤️‍🔥 @walkerlyons.”

Some fans likened the young couple to the new “Taylor and Travis.”

Sosa also hit the comment section to reply, “OKAY SO THIS IS THE RELATIONSHIP WE SHOULD BE FOLLOWING.”

Fans agreed, with one follower writing to Sosa, “We love a supportive bestie ♥️.”

READ NEXT: Mark Ballas Shares Touching Update Following DWTS Judging Stint