DWTS Cast Members React to Pro’s Surprising Decision

The recent decision made by a “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer prompted an interesting mix of reactions from colleagues. Ezra Sosa got a tattoo that read “nothing,” in honor of his first season as a pro and his partner, Anna Delvey.

As fans saw during Delvey and Sosa’s elimination, she said she was walking away from “Dancing with the Stars” with “nothing.” The iconic response prompted Sosa to get it tattooed on his shoulder.

Sosa showed off the tattoo to his fellow season 33 DWTS colleagues and fans got a kick out of their reactions.

Ezra Sosa Surprised His DWTS Family With the Tattoo

Sosa shared a compilation video of the reactions to his new tattoo on his TikTok page. In general, the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast members included in the video seemed shocked and amused, and most appeared to try to keep their reactions somewhat muted.

Everybody Sosa included in the video got the joke, that it was a nod to Delvey’s shocking farewell utterance. Most laughed, and a few gave their subtle approval to what Sosa chose.

In addition to many season 33 pros, Sosa also captured reactions from Phaedra Banks, Chandler Kinney, and Ilona Maher. Derek Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro made the cut, as did Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, and Britt Stewart.

When Sosa showed it to Johnson, he noted he’d run the idea past her before getting the tattoo and she’d told him not to do it. “Absolutely insane,” Armstrong said, as Kinney cracked up next to him.

Hough said it was “fantastic,” and Parks suggested she’d bring on some significant consequences for getting it.

DWTS Fans Loved the Cast’s Reactions

Sosa’s TikTok video received nearly 500,000 likes, 10,000 saves, and 1,000 comments.

“Phaedra has the best reactions,” read one fan’s comment.

“LMAO PHAEDRA IS SUCH A MOM WITH THAT RESPONSE,” one of Sosa’s TikTok followers commented.

Another TikTok user replied, “Like her more for that! I identify!”

Someone else commented, “Personally, I think it’s iconic. What a way to commemorate your first season as a pro on the show?”

“Alan with the dad pat on the back,” another fan called out.

“You can tell who has kids with their responses,” joked someone else.

“Alan’s reaction is like when you open [Facebook] and see your bro engaged to the girl everyone warned him about,” suggested another commenter.

“Ezra you single handedly got America back into dwts YOU KING,” gushed a separate TikTok user.

“Personally most iconic thing someone’s done,” read another response.

Delvey and Sosa were eliminated in week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 along with Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov. Delvey didn’t connect with viewers, but she and Sosa seemed to become close.

When Sosa debuted his “nothing” tattoo, he shared a lengthy and heartfelt caption on his Instagram page. He admitted there was “a lot to unpack” about his first “Dancing with the Stars” season as a pro.

“There’s been a lot of good, more than I expected. It wasn’t easy; the highs were incredible, but the lows were challenging in ways I wasn’t prepared for,” Sosa continued.

The tattoo was a “quiet, personal reminder that I can shape how I carry those experiences forward, even if I can’t change what’s behind me.”