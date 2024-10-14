DWTS Pro Issues Statement After Controversial Move

Newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa has issued a statement on social media after he got a tattoo to commemorate his first season.

“I’ve been processing so much from my first season as a pro, and while there’s been a lot to unpack, there’s been a lot of good, more than I expected. It wasn’t easy; the highs were incredible, but the lows were challenging in ways I wasn’t prepared for,” Sosa wrote on Instagram on October 10, 2024.

“I know there are probably better ways to work through everything, but this tattoo just felt right. It’s not about glossing over what happened but taking back control of my story. It’s a quiet, personal reminder that I can shape how I carry those experiences forward, even if I can’t change what’s behind me. It’s about accepting every part of the journey and moving on with a sense of clarity, knowing it’s all part of my story on my terms,” he added.

Sosa got a tattoo of the word “nothing.” The inspiration came from his season 33 partner, Anna Delvey, who replied “nothing” when asked what she’d take away from her time on the show. The comment received quite a bit of pushback from fans, but Sosa appeared to laugh it off.

Fans Reacted to Ezra Sosa’s Tattoo & What He Had to Say About the Season

After revealing his decision to get the “nothing” tattoo, Sosa received some mixed feedback. This likely prompted his statement on social media. Shortly after he shared his post, dozens of fans reacted in the comments section.

“Someone’s ‘nothing’ can be your everything. Congrats on your 1st season as a pro,” one person wrote.

“You should get a tattoo for every season that represents your unique experience with every dancer to commemorate. This is just the first. Here’s to many more,” someone else suggested.

“Beautiful words Ezra. In my opinion, every tattoo should have meaning behind it and yours is a perfect way to celebrate not just the good things, but celebrate making it through the tough things. Excellent idea. I enjoy watching you dance,” a third comment read.

“I love this. I am so incredibly proud of your journey as a dancer and now, you can say, pro as well,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Ezra Sosa Has Shown Anna Delvey Support

Delvey’s casting on season 33 was controversial from the start.

She previously served four years behind bars after she was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service, per Vanity Fair. Following her release from prison, Delvey was placed on house arrest. She appeared on DWTS after getting permission from ICE, but she had to dance with an ankle monitor.

Many DWTS were relentless in spewing hate-filled, hurtful words, which ultimately wore Delvey down.

“I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that, and it broke my heart,” Sosa said on TikTok following the season 33 premiere.

Following their week 2 elimination, Sosa shared a post on Instagram. In the caption, he thanked his partner for the experience.

“I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey. Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience,” he wrote, in part.

“I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can’t wait to hangout and make TikTok’s soon,” he added.

