DWTS Pro Makes a Bold Move & Suggests They’re ‘Such an Idiot’

One professional dancer from season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” has already decided this season is one to be celebrated and forever remembered. The first elimination of the season led to the departure of Ezra Sosa and his first celebrity DWTS partner, Anna Delvey. He decided to get a tattoo honoring the experience, and many fans loved it.

Ezra Sosa Paid Tribute to Partner Anna Delvey

On October 5, Sosa shared a short video on his TikTok page that revealed his new tattoo. The tattoo is on Sosa’s back, near his shoulder, and has the word “nothing” written in cursive, between quotation marks. The number “33” is under the word.

In his caption, Sosa joked that he’s “such an idiot.”

The 33 represents season 33, Sosa’s first as a professional dancer matched with a celebrity on “Dancing with the Stars.” The word “nothing” quotes Delvey’s controversial response right after their elimination.

As People shared, co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she was taking away from her “Dancing with the Stars” experience. Delvey replied simply, “Nothing.” The response rubbed many people the wrong way, but Sosa embraced it.

Delvey commented on Sosa’s tattoo TikTok. “Exactly,” she succinctly replied. The “exactly” response was directed towards Sosa admitting he was an “idiot” for getting the tattoo.

Her response received over 86,000 likes and prompted a string of comments. Some commenters declared she was a queen and a legend. At least one person admitted they hoped Delvey got a matching tattoo. Several noted they hoped the tattoo was done in Delvey’s handwriting.

Many in the DWTS Family Loved Sosa’s Tattoo

Rylee Arnold, who is one of Sosa’s besties and a fellow show pro, commented, “NOW THIS IS ICONIC!!!!!!” In a separate comment, Arnold noted she was with Sosa as he got the tattoo, and she was glad about that.

Season 33 contestant Ilona Maher commented, “That is too good.”

Chandler Kinney, who is also competing this season on “Dancing with the Stars,” added, “OMG YOU ACTUALLY DID IT.” She added several skull emojis to her comments, signaling she was “dead” over it.

Retired show pro Cheryl Burke wrote, “Now THIS is iconic.”

“In a single word, Anna demolished toxic positivity. She’s an icon,” a fan commented.

“I fear I miss Anna and Ezra,” admitted another TikTok user.

“But like also what a memory to keep forever,” added another TikTok user.

“THE MOST ICONIC [EXPLETIVE] IVE EVER SEEN! May have been a short season but it will be unforgettable,” someone else declared.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans also shared their reactions in the show’s subreddit.

“I think it’s cute and so funny. I didn’t like the casting decision, but I love Ezra’s dedication to see it through,” one Redditor suggested.

“OK, agreed, he is an idiot,” a critic commented.

“I am sorry but that tattoo is so stupid,” another declared.

“That’s honestly just pathetic and cringey. He’s desperately trying to cling to his 15 minutes,” added someone else.

That particular comment prompted another Redditor to respond, “Wow, way to suck the joy out of something meant to be in good fun.”

Another supporter of Sosa’s decision to get the tattoo wrote, “It may seem like a silly tattoo, but it’s clearly in honor of his first season as a pro which obviously means so much to him.”