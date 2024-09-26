DWTS Pro’s Toilet Comment Goes Viral

Newest “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa made a comment about his first season that is now going viral. Sosa and his season 33 partner Anna Delvey were eliminated on week two of the competition.

On September 25, the official DWTS Instagram page shared a video of Delvey’s ballroom goodbye. When co-host Julianne Hough asked what she would take away from the competition, Delvey responded while laughing, “nothing.”

“Anna stays unbothered,” the caption of the DWTS post read.

“All of our training,” Sosa commented, adding the toilet emoji. Though Sosa may have been joking, his comment quickly went viral and has more than 5,000 likes so far.

Fans Reacted to Ezra Sosa’s Toilet Comment

Delvey certainly made waves on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Many fans expressed concerns over Delvey’s casting because she previously served time in jail. Delvey was convicted of on four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny, according to NBC News.

After getting out of jail, she was placed on house arrest in New York. She was given special permission by ICE to move to Los Angeles to compete on DWTS.

Throughout her time on the show, fans felt that she didn’t really want to be there. Following her elimination, some of her comments have rubbed fans the wrong way.

After Sosa posted about the training going down the toilet, dozens of people commented to show him support.

“You are better off without her!! Can’t wait to see you back on our screens on the opening choreos shining next to pros and other nice people,” one person wrote.

“You deserve a partner who actually wanted to be on the show, so sorry buddy,” someone else added.

“Them pairing you with her was effffed. You deserved better,” a third comment read.

“I really really really hope to see you next year. You were wonderful,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Ezra Sosa Praised Anna Delvey in a Post of His Own

In a farewell post on his own Instagram feed, Sosa paid tribute to his first official partner on the show.

“As my first time as a pro on @dancingwiththestars, I couldn’t have asked for a more memorable experience. I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey. Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience,” he wrote on September 25.

“@theannadelvey, I want to thank you for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do. Wishing you the best and can’t wait to hangout and make TikTok’s soon,” he added.

At the time of this writing, Delvey had not posted any sort of tribute to Sosa on her Instagram feed.

