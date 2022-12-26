DWTS Family Rallies Around Judge After Mother’s Death

“Dancing With the Stars” season 17 guest judge and season 28 finale performer Cher is mourning a terrible loss this holiday season — her mother Georgia Holt died at the age of 96.

Cher’s famous friends and fans, including many “Dancing With the Stars” alumni, rallied around her to show their support of a woman they thought of so highly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher’s Mom Died After a Battle With Pneumonia

Cher tweeted several times throughout the fall of 2022 that her mom was battling an illness. In September 2022, Holt was hospitalized for pneumonia.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. Mom’s been sick off and on. She just got out of hospital. She had pneumonia. She’s getting better,” wrote Cher on September 9.

On September 10, she thanked her fans for all their prayers and added in a second tweet, “Home is the best medicine for her. She’s getting better.”

Then on November 24, Cher encouraged her followers to write about something they were thankful for. She herself said she was thankful for her mom being released from the hospital, writing, “I want us all to try and find something to give thanks for. Mom was sick in hospital, she just came home. Everything is not perfect in my life, but I’m very lucky. Some things are very good. Some not so much.”

But just over two weeks later, Cher’s mother died at the age of 96. Holt was an actress in the 1950s and ’60s, appearing on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” “I Love Lucy,” and “The Lucy Show.”

Cher and her mom were close, filming a documentary for Lifetime called “Dear Mom, Love Cher,” which gave viewers “a rare peek into Cher’s fascinating family history and features in depth interviews with Georgia Holt, her daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere Bartylak, and grandchildren Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman,” according to the Lifetime press release.

As part of their press tour for the movie, the mother and daughter performed a duet together on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and cracked up host Jay Leno on “The Tonight Show.”

Cher’s Famous Friends Offered Condolences & Messages of What a Great Lady Georgia Was

May she forever rest in peace.

What a beautiful picture this is. pic.twitter.com/4oV0z7f5au — ❄️Meleia stevens❄️ (@meleia_stevens) December 11, 2022

As far back as 2021 when her mother was first hospitalized, Cher was receiving messages from her famous friends about her mom.

“Hope she’s OK? Sending love,” wrote actress and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Marlee Matlin in October 2021. When Holt died, Matlin wrote, “Sending love to you, Cher.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant Sam Champion wrote, “So sorry.”

“Sending you all my love and heartfelt condolences. The love you and your mom shared was so beautiful and touching. Rest in Peace Beautiful Georgia,” wrote actress and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Maureen McCormick.

TV personality Andy Cohen posted heart emojis and actress Marg Helgenberger added, “Oh @cher, I’m so very sorry to hear that your beloved mother has passed. My heart goes out to you. What a blessing to have had her in your life for as long as you did. May she rest in peace.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote, “So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the love in the world.”

“So incredibly sorry for your loss @cher. Be gentle with yourself. Your mom was a great lady,” wrote actress Mary McDonnell.

Former entertainment editor for the Associated Press Michael Weinfeld wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear that, Cher. Your mom was so proud of you. She couldn’t stop talking about you when I interviewed her in 1988.”

Singer Gloria Estefan wrote, “Sending you prayers of strength and resignation to accompany you through one of the most difficult of separations. May she rest in power and peace.”

“Sending you LOVE,” wrote actress Lori Petty.

“So sorry to hear this,” wrote actor Eric Stoltz.

Singer and Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy Sinatra wrote, “Cher, I know that losing your mother is painful and lonely. Her passing leaves a huge hole that might never be filled, yet she will always be with you, you know that. Cry and cry and cry and when you can, look at pictures and cry some more, then look to your heart. SHE IS THERE.”