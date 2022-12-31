DWTS Family Mourns the Loss of a Legend

TV broadcaster and news anchor Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93 and the “Dancing With the Stars” family members wrote some emotional tributes to the trailblazing journalist.

Host Tom Bergeron Called Walters ‘An Historic Glass-Ceiling Smasher’

According to her New York Times obituary, Walters was the first female co-host on “The Today Show” and also the first female to anchor the nighttime network news.

As such, former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron posted a photo of himself with Walters to Instagram and wrote, “In memory of an historic glass ceiling smasher #RIP Barbara Walters.”

Season 14 contestant Sherri Shepherd wrote a lengthy tribute to Walters on Instagram. The two were co-hosts of “The View” for seven seasons together during their respective tenures on the talk show, which Walters developed.

Shepherd wrote:

So… so many things I could say about Barbara Walters. Barbara was tough on me, but she was tough on those she loved. Barbara gave me a chance to grow. She encouraged me (no… she TOLD me) to speak up or be left behind. She told me to never take no for an answer. Barbara constantly loved on my son Jeffrey (kids were not allowed in her dressing room, but Jeffrey was always welcome & he made her smile). … Thank you Barbara for giving a shy girl who didn’t like to debate a seven year chance of a lifetime. You believing in me has changed my life. Thank you for allowing me to find my voice and encouraging me to fly. You were my Teacher, my Mother and my Friend. I love you, lady.

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her,” wrote season 26 contestant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Barbara was a pioneer for women everywhere and an inspiration to so many, myself included. It was an honor to have known her,” wrote season 5 contestant Marie Osmond.

Season 22 contestant Ginger Zee wrote, “Sending love and peace to Barbara’s family and an eternal thank you for everything you did for women and broadcasting.”

“Remarkable. Fearless. Assured and laser focused in her interviews, she broke through every barrier, paving the way for every woman journalist who followed. What an honor it was to be interviewed by her on @theviewabc. RIP Barbara Walters,” wrote season 6 contestant Marlee Matlin.

Season 13 contestant Ricki Lake wrote, “A true pioneer who paved the way for so so many, including me. May the legend #barbarawalters rest in peace.”

“Barbara Walters was always kind and generous with me. She was an amazing conversationalist and gave me great advice which I incorporated into my interview technique. A legend has passed,” wrote season 19 contestant Tavis Smiley.

The Rest of the Entertainment World is Mourning Walters’ Death As Well

A pioneer and legend who paved the way for women in journalism and media 🕊️ Thank you #BarbaraWalters for all you have done for women everywhere over the course of your life and 64-year career. Rest in Peace 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4SxZj76iRj — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 31, 2022

Walters’ “View” co-host Meredith Vieira wrote a tribute to her friend on Twitter that reads, “Barbara Walters blazed the trail for every newswoman and we will forever follow in her footsteps. May she Rest In Peace.”

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote, “A pioneer and legend who paved the way for women in journalism and media. Thank you #BarbaraWalters for all you have done for women everywhere over the course of your life and 64-year career. Rest in Peace.”

“Deb & I are so sad that Barbara Walters passed away. She was a trail blazer, wickedly funny, generous, open hearted and a good friend. She also gave some of the most memorable dinner parties we’ve ever been to. Get ready heaven, Barbara’s coming to spice things up,” wrote actor Hugh Jackman.

Journalist Dan Rather wrote, “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

“Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything,” wrote actress Lynda Carter.

“#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well,” wrote journalist Maria Shriver.

Walters will be honored by ABC, which was her longtime station, in two news specials airing on January 1, according to a press release from ABC News. “The View Honors Barbara Walters” will air on ABC News Live several times throughout New Year’s Day, and “Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020,” a two-hour primetime special, will air January 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.