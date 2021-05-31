‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Share Season 30 Cast Wish Lists

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” often have celebrity contestants they hope to see in the ballroom in the next few seasons, and that’s no different when it comes to season 30.

After taking a year between seasons, “Dancing With the Stars” premiered for season 29 in 2020 with a new host, Tyra Banks, and a different judging panel due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have previously shared their wishes for the celebrity cast, but with the new season approaching, some are getting more anxious and hoping to see a cast list sooner rather than later. Season 30 is a monumental season for the show, and some are hoping for a new all-star season or a season with A-List celebrities.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2021 on Monday nights on ABC. Read on to learn more about who fans want to see in the ballroom for season 30.

Fans Hope for A-List Celebrities

While some people think that “Dancing With the Stars” will have returning celebrities for season 30, others have taken to a Reddit thread to share their cast wish list for a new cast.

One fan said they hope to see YouTuber Rosanna Pansino, singer Nelly Furtado, author and actress Chloe Lukasiak or public figure and activist Elizabeth Smart on the show.

Replies to the thread included hopes for actors Rachel Bilson, Tom Sandoval, Freddie Prinze Jr and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Others noted that “Dancing With the Stars” casts controversial celebrities, so they mentioned that Lori Loughlin or her daughter Olivia Jade could be cast following their college admissions scandal and Loughlin’s imprisonment.

Some fans take to Twitter instead to talk about who they want on the cast list.

Fans always have an idea of who they would like to see on “Dancing With the Stars,” and this year is no different. Plenty of fans have tweeted to say they would like to see English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

“I want to see Harry Styles on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” one fan wrote. “Could u imagine?… Seeing him dance every week in sparkly outfits snisjsjsjsjusjejs IM SCREAMING”

One fan hopes to see comedian and actor Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Another fan on Twitter hopes to see Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway on the show, tweeting, “i want to see Claudia Conway on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ i think she would body that.”

One fan thought that Floyd Mayweather should join the cast.

“Floyd has always been boring, he should be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” the fan wrote in a response to a tweet about YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Fans Already Got One Wish: Derek Hough Will Stay as a Judge

Many fans loved Derek Hough’s performance as a judge on DWTS and seemed to want him to stay on for another season, though it’s not clear what that might mean for Len Goodman.

“I really loved [Derek Hough] as a judge this season!” one fan tweeted.

Another wrote, “I want [Derek Hough] to stay a permanent judge on DWTS.”

Others thought it was the best new thing about DWTS in season 29. One person tweeted, “The best thing [Dancing With the Stars] did was bring you on as a judge [Derek Hough]! You are an amazing dancer & the Gene Kelly of today!”

Fans definitely appreciated Hough’s performances during his time on the show as well.

Hough told Us Weekly that he’s excited to continue being a judge, though he would consider returning as a dancer at some point.

“When Tom Brady won a seventh Super Bowl, I was like, ‘Oh no, do I need to go for seven here?” he joked at the time. “No, I think – who knows? I never say never, but for right now, I’m looking forward to going back as a judge.”

