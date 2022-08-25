Fans Have Questions After New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Trailer

“Dancing With the Stars” may be moving to a new home in the fall, but with a new trailer, the show makes it clear that it won’t be forgetting its ABC roots.

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to debut on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Now that the season is close to fruition, many details have been released. First, host Tyra Banks will be making her return to the ballroom, but she’ll also be joined by former Mirrorball champion Alfonso Ribeiro. Second, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be making their return to the ballroom.

Finally, six professional dancers have been announced as members of the cast for season 31. Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Artem Chigvintsev will all be making their way back alongside celebrity partners.

The Trailer Invites Fans to ‘Experience the Journey’

The new trailer, called “Experience the Journey,” invites fans of the show back into the ballroom by highlighting emotional moments from previous seasons.

The trailer showcases the professional dancers as well as celebrities like Bindi Irwin, JoJo Siwa, Simone Biles, Jordan Fisher and other fan-favorite contestants from former seasons of the show.

“For me, dance is always about emotion. He’s so proud of you,” Carrie Ann Inaba says to Bindi Irwin in the trailer, referring to her late father.

Jojo Siwa can also be heard saying, “Dance has always been about celebration. And I’m all for that.”

Fans Want to Know If Future Seasons Will Be Available

After seeing the trailer, fans took to the comment section to inquire about whether previous seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” will be available on the streaming service. Fans have been wondering about previous seasons since the move was first announced.

“So does this mean we’ll get all the seasons????” one person asked in the YouTube comments.

Another person wrote, “Does this mean we’re getting past seasons as well? Because honestly, I’d love to relive those seasons and see my favorite stars again and just go down memory lane!”

“Does anyone know if Disney + is going to have all 30 seasons of DWTS? Or is it just going to be streaming this new season?,” yet another comment reads.

Some people have questions about the celebrity cast of the season, which has yet to be announced.

One commenter questioned, “Why do I have this feeling that Robert Irwin is going to be on Season 31?”

In a Reddit thread posted after the trailer was released, some people questioned if the dances and celebrities shown in the trailer were Easter eggs for the season 31 cast, which, if so, would include Robert Irwin. Irwin is among many celebrities who have been open about wanting to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Other celebrities that Reddit users think could be joining the season based on the trailer include Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actress Danielle Fischel, actress Sahy Mitchell, singer Britney Spears, actor Tom Felton, “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage, and Disney star Joshua Bassett.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

