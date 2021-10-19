‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Outraged After ‘Crazy’ Elimination

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” aired the Grease-themed episode on Monday, October 18, 2021, and some fans were upset with the way that it all played out at the end of the show.

The way the scoring works on “Dancing With the Stars” is that the judges get to score the couples as they perform, and then those scores count for half of the overall score. The rest of the score is made up of the percentage of votes each couple gets from the audience, which sometimes leads to unexpected results for viewers.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you do not want to know who was eliminated from the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 competition on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Elimination Surprised Some Fans

Saying goodbye never gets any easier 💔 Thank you for all you’ve brought to the ballroom all season long, @MelanieCmusic! Hear more from Melanie C and @Gleb_Savchenko tomorrow morning on @GMA 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yaXdrFyWEU — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 19, 2021

At the end of the Grease-themed episode, host Tyra Banks announced the couples that were safe from elimination.

The couples that were safe were not necessarily those that were at the top of the leaderboard. Banks announced Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, JoJo Fletcher and Jenna Johnson, The Miz and Witney Carson, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach as safe.

That meant that the bottom two for the night were Mel C and Gleb Savchenko, who were in the middle of the leaderboard for judge scores with 36 out of 40 and Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy, who were tied with the 36 out of 40.

Then, the judges had to decide who to save. Both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli said they would choose to save Mel C and Gleb, while Derek Hough and Len Goodman chose Olivia Jade and Val. Because Goodman is the “head judge,” his vote also counts as the tie breaker, meaning that Olivia Jade and Val were staying in the competition.

Fans Were Upset With Len Goodman

Some fans were upset with Len Goodman in particular after the elimination.

“He should have saved Mel!! WTF!!” one person wrote.

Another tweeted, “Len chose a spoiled brat over an icon. WTF?”

“Not okay. Melanie C could have won this show,” yet another upset viewer wrote.

Some fans were sure that Iman Shumpert would have been the one to go after his comparatively weak performance, but he was not even in the bottom two.

“What??????? Omgosh I’m in shock. First of all I cannot believe that was the bottom two and second Mel voted off this early??? No way! How crazy is this!?” one person tweeted.

A lot of people referenced Olivia Jade’s mother in their tweets, calling back to the college admissions scandal that she was associated with.

“Lmaooo #DWTS is a joke @oliviajade how much did aunt Becky pay @tyrabanks and @ABCnetwork,” one person wrote.

“As much as I love daniella and iman, they should have gone home. The height difference has gotten unbearable. I am beyond angry that melanie and gleb are gone and that college scandal girl was even here to begin with,” another tweeted.

Another wrote, “You can NOT tell me that miss girl Olivia was better than THE FREAKIN’ SPORTY SPICE! Legit so pissed #DWTS @dancingabc y’all are BLIND legit Olivia needs to leave k BYE.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

