‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers ‘Sad’ After Week 4 Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its fourth celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 10, and some fans aren’t happy about the way the elimination panned out.

SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 4 “Disney+ Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.

Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke with a 25 out of 40 and Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater with 28 out of 40.

The couples at the top of the leaderboard were Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson at 36 out of 40.

The bottom two for the week were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Ultimately, the judges unanimously chose to save Trevor and Emma, sending Champion and Burke home.

The two were battling injuries throughout rehearsals, with Sam opening up about being in brutal pain on the show day.

Fans Called the Elimination ‘Sad’

Though somewhat predictable, some fans were sad that Burke and Champion were the couple sent home.

“Sad for same but it was time,” one person wrote. “He did so well!”

Many viewers had nothing but praise for the couple, saying that Champion was a joy to watch and made them smile.

“so sad that sam is going home, but i’m glad he enjoyed himself and had such kind things to say! i’m guessing the 10 panel didn’t exist tonight? anyway, some great dances!!! super excited for next week, see you guys then :),” another person commented.

What Dances Were Performed on Disney+ Night?

Here are all the performances you can expect to see on Disney+ Night: