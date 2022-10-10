‘Dancing With the Stars’ Viewers ‘Sad’ After Week 4 Elimination

“Dancing With the Stars” sent its fourth celebrity and pro dancer pair home from season 31 on Monday, October 10, and some fans aren’t happy about the way the elimination panned out.
SPOILER WARNING: spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, episode 4 “Disney+ Night,” are below. Do not read on if you do not want the episode spoiled.
Going into the elimination, the top of the leaderboard were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke with a 25 out of 40 and Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater with 28 out of 40.
The couples at the top of the leaderboard were Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson at 36 out of 40.
The bottom two for the week were Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Ultimately, the judges unanimously chose to save Trevor and Emma, sending Champion and Burke home.
The two were battling injuries throughout rehearsals, with Sam opening up about being in brutal pain on the show day.
Fans Called the Elimination ‘Sad’
Though somewhat predictable, some fans were sad that Burke and Champion were the couple sent home.
“Sad for same but it was time,” one person wrote. “He did so well!”
Many viewers had nothing but praise for the couple, saying that Champion was a joy to watch and made them smile.
“so sad that sam is going home, but i’m glad he enjoyed himself and had such kind things to say! i’m guessing the 10 panel didn’t exist tonight? anyway, some great dances!!! super excited for next week, see you guys then :),” another person commented.
What Dances Were Performed on Disney+ Night?
Here are all the performances you can expect to see on Disney+ Night:
- Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules
- Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from The Muppet Show
- Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jazz routine to “Wait for It” from Hamilton
- Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman
- Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz routine to “‘The Simpsons’ Main Title Theme” from The Simpsons
- Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins
- Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Jive to “One Way or Another” from Hocus Pocus 2
- Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Samba to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars
- Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Samba to “Il Gatto E La Volpe” from Luca
- Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Charleston to “Dig a Little Deeper” from The Princess and the Frog
- Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Jazz routine to “Remember Me” from Coco
- Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Quickstep to “Mr. Blue Sky” from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2