Fans Outraged Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 News

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are upset after an announcement about the upcoming season 31 was made.

On July 14, 2022, the announcement was made that Alfonso Ribeiro, the actor who won the Mirrorball trophy in 2014, would be joining the show as a co-host. He’ll be joined by Tyra Banks, who has been the host of the show since season 29.

“The news is out!” Ribeiro tweeted alongside a video fo the announcement. “I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS.”

Fans immediately took to the replies to share their reactions to the news.

Fans Are Upset About the Announcement

The news is out! 👏🏾 I’m so excited to be the new co-host of @OfficialDWTS, coming soon to @DisneyPlus, along with Host Tyra Banks! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/zLTehmjpXY — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) July 14, 2022

While many fans are excited about Ribeiro joining the show, some are upset about the fact that Banks will be returning. Others accuse Ribeiro, who is currently the host of ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” of selling out.

“Wow!” one person tweeted. “Do you need $ that badly? Tyra is the reason I don’t watch!”

Another person wrote, “I love the addition of Alfonso .. however Tyra Banks is terrible .. I will not watch it while she’s on it.. shame on DWTS .. Tyra has to go.”

Others agreed.

“Yeah… so Tyra is still there? Won’t be watching,” one person tweeted.

Many Are Happy About Ribeiro’s Addition to the Family

Many people online are excited about Ribeiro’s joining “Dancing With the Stars,” though many of those replies also mention Banks as a negative.

“I’m glad they got alfonso, but i wish they replaced tyra,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I would’ve loved an alfonso and jeannie hosting duo.”

Another person commented, “I think it’s a good sign that Disney+ is willing to invest further in the show and bring a fan-favorite in.”

Others think the addition of a co-host is one of the reasons for budget cuts to other parts of the show.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the show has a lower budget than it did in previous seasons. The source told the outlet that the new offer for the professional dancers will be $1,600 per episode rather than the $5,200 per episode they earned before.

“I’m happy he’s there but hope they aren’t cutting pro salaries in order to add another host,” one person wrote.

Another person commented, “I feel like this is a cynical move by Disney+ to change the demographic of DWTS. Alfonso is lovable in small doses. I can see him working well with just about anyone. I can see him having universal appeal. Tyra is the worst.”

Others begged for the show to let go of Banks.

“I really want Tyra gone, no one wants her there,” a reply reads. “No one wanted Tom gone not going to include Erin in that cause it seems like people are divided on her being there. I’m hoping so badly that Tyra has some kind of contract making her stay but I doubt that because of the platform move. God I hope that Alfonso makes Tyra tolerable.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

