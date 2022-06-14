Fans Praise DWTS Pro Val Chmerkovskiy After Recent Video

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy are praising the dancer after he shared a video showcasing the first 100 days of working on the charity he founded with his brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“Today we celebrate day 101 of @baranova27 and all that has been accomplished by those that have volunteered and helped,” Val wrote on Instagram alongside the video showcasing a clip from each day of the charity working. “At the moment my father is on the ground in Ukraine at the official opening of Baranova27 Village, a home for Ukrainians displaced by the war with Russia. The goal is to continue to build more and more homes and continue to expand this village and the entire Baranova27 effort, in order to continue to help those in need.”

Baranova27 is a charity founded by Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy alongside their father, Aleksandr “Sasha” Chmerkovskiy, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where both of the brothers are from.

Val Urged His Followers to Help

Val went on to ask his followers to follow the charity on Instagram and keep updated that way.

He added, “Please visit @baranova27 for more information and updates, we will be posting videos from todays official opening and all the different ways you can help. There is also a link in my bio on how you can get involved and help.”

The dancer went on to than his fans and his followers for the support.

“We were hoping this war wouldn’t last this long, but as long as there is fighting in Ukraine, we will continue to help the innocent people impacted by it,” he concluded.

The video shares that the charity has build 10 houses for “40 displaced Ukrainians” and has raised over $330,000.

Fans Praised Val’s Efforts

In the comment section of the video, Val’s fans thanked him for his effort.

“What a glorious day!!” one person commented. “I am SO happy that Sasha could be there for this!!”

Another wrote, “Amazing, that the homes are ready and Sasha is able to witness this Baranova27 Village opening in peson. May he and those near him there and everyone who will get to live in these homes have safety.”

“Thank you for all your work,” another person wrote.

Maks Chmerkovskiy shared a video showing off homes that were being packed to be shipped “within 10 days” to be on location.

“Our first 10 houses are getting packed… We should have our first Baranova27 settlement, and this is a very, very exciting project that will no doubt help a lot of people,” Chmerkovskiy says in the video.

Fans took to his comment section to let him know that they appreciated the work that he’s been doing.

“Wow. Amazing to see where your family and supporters have taken this effort,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Thank you for all the hard work, love and support your team is putting in for your home country and the people of 🇺🇦 Ukraine. You are a great example of all that is good in the world.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

