DWTS Fans Call Out Double Standard for Daniella Karagach vs Jenna Johnson

Some “Dancing With the Stars” viewers think there is a terrible double standard within the fandom in regards to the female dancers, especially pros Daniella Karagach and Jenna Johnson. Here is what they’re saying and why they don’t think all the female pros are held to the same standard.

The Issue is ‘Dancing Down’ To Their Partner’s Level

Daniella Karagach has only partnered a celebrity contestant for two years on “Dancing With the Stars,” but both times, she finished very well — in season 29, she and rapper Nelly finished in fourth place and in season 30, she and NBA player Iman Shumpert won the Mirrorball Trophy.

However, some fans think that there is a double standard when it comes to Daniella because they say she is not held to the same standard as the other female pros.

A common criticism of some of the female pros is that they out-dance their partners, i.e. they can’t “dance down” to their partner’s level.

During season 30, for example, a fan wrote on Reddit that he and his wife always thought that Jenna “doesn’t choreograph to show off her partner” until they saw her dance with better partners like Nev Schulman and JoJo Siwa. A friend of the couple explained to them that Jenna has a hard time holding herself back when she has a less talented partner.

That fan wrote:

The problem is Jenna seems to lack the ability to “dance down” to her partner’s level. We went down a whole YouTube rabbit hole. So, if Jenna has a partner with a normal dancing skill level, she is dancing hard and hitting every move, seemingly like she is in a real ballroom competition. Your eyes naturally follow her, she is an excellent dancer after all (even the biggest Jenna haters can’t possibly say she isn’t a great dancer). Leaving you feeling at the end of the dance that the partner did very little. So during the seasons when she has someone who can hit those same sharp moves, it isn’t an issue.

Now in a new Reddit thread, fans are complaining that no one ever levels this criticism at Daniella but they do it to other female pros.

A Fan Thinks Daniella Out-Danced Both Nelly & Iman But ‘Got Nothing But Praise For It’

On Reddit, a fan started a thread of an “unpopular opinion” where they said that “Daniella is incredible,” but she isn’t held to the same standard as the other female dancers.

The fan wrote:

I absolutely love Daniella and think she’s incredible but I’m sensing a double standard when it comes to her and the other female pros. She out-danced the CRAP out of both Iman and Nelly and got nothing but praise for it? But when Jenna (barely) did the same she got ripped to shreds. I do think Daniella is incredible but can we hold everyone to the same standard please?

Several fans responded that they agree, saying Daniella doesn’t know “how to ‘dance down,’ and that “there is a double standard there,” but there are some fans who think it’s more about bashing Jenna.

One viewer wrote that they think it isn’t just Daniella who gets a pass, it’s more like Jenna is unfairly criticized, writing, “I’ve wondered the same honestly, although it’s definitely not just Daniella. I always see ‘x knows how to make her partner look good’ but Jenna always gets bashed for doing the same thing. I guess she’s disliked for other reasons so it’s easier to pick her apart.”

Another fan chimed in to agree, writing, “Honestly fans have disliked Jenna for a long time. I remember even back in the day when she was on [‘So You Think You Can Dance’], fans voted her in the bottom so many times that it became a Twitter feud between the judges and fans. She is finally getting more credit in the last couple years, but it’s unfortunate to see how she rarely gets her due.”

But other fans disagreed, saying that Daniella worked to develop her partners and gave them appropriate choreography and they don’t think Jenna does that. They also think Daniella strikes a balance that other female pros do not always strike.

“I think part of it is that Nelly and Iman both have that natural stage presence/charisma that can’t be taught, so even though their dancing wasn’t the greatest, their overall performance was actually pretty good,” wrote one fan, adding, “Daniella gave Nelly and Iman just enough choreo[graphy] and the right choreo[graphy] so they were able to get the steps OK then really sell it to please the crowd.”

“Daniella strikes a good balance of giving her partners actual dance moves and putting on a good performance,” wrote another fan, adding, “Daniella was able to take advantage of the showmanship and the moves her partners did have to incorporate non-dance content that made the performances work … I think that takes a skill from Daniella but it was also good partners that she had … there’s always some duds and Daniella has been fortunate to not receive one.”

Another fan wrote that Jenna seems to get blamed when she has a partner who doesn’t dance that well, writing, ” It’s not like every other pro hasn’t had duds. [Jenna is] a great choreographer and teacher, people just are extremely biased against her.”

But still more fans completely disagree, with one writing, “Daniella still made her partners shine and gave them tons of choreography,” to which another responded, “This. Jenna isn’t the best teacher and continuously fails to make her partner the star. JoJo was the first partner that made Jenna worthy of being a pro.”

What do you think, “Dancing With the Stars” fans? Do you think Jenna is held to a different standard than the other female pros? Or is Daniella given a pass she doesn’t deserve?

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

