‘Shame on You’ – DWTS Fans Slam Latest Trailer & Poster

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are saying they refuse to watch the show now that it has moved to Disney Plus and because the producers did not fire host Tyra Banks.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Fans are Slamming the Show’s Latest Trailer on Social Media

On the official “Dancing With the Stars” Facebook page, fans are mad that they don’t know who most of the “stars” are and that the show is on Disney Plus and still has Tyra Banks as its host.

“So you’ve got Wayne [Brady], who will for sure win because… have you seen him perform?! And then there’s a former Charlie’s Angel, Selma Blair who everyone knows, and Jordan Sparks of ‘American Idol’ fame. Besides them, the rest are either Z listers or never was listers. Not a very exciting lineup and putting on Disney+ only is a BAD idea,” wrote one fan.

Another fan wrote, “I have been watching DWTS for many years. Not anymore. As an older person I don’t ‘stream’ . ABC & Disney doesn’t care for older loyal viewers only interested in the younger ones. Who probably don’t know who any of the contestants are!”

“Lol, and who are these people?? I’ve heard of 3 of them, and seriously, Wayne Brady will most definitely win, because he’s a man with amazing talent!” wrote a third fan.

“This used to be my favorite. What a disappointment. This show was in a downward spiral since Tyra showed up – Now it has just crashed & burned in my eyes,” wrote a fourth fan.

A fifth fan wrote, “My mother is 102 and loves the show but cannot afford Disney. Shame on you.”

“I won’t be watching. Tyra, Disney, forget it,” wrote another fan on Facebook.

Another fan added, “Won’t be watching anymore. since you screwed it up and took it off the regular station. Disgusted.”

Some Fans Think Disney Will Bring the Show Back to ABC or Fire Tyra Banks

Some fans on Facebook think that if they complain enough and boycott the show, then the Disney Corporation will bring the show back to ABC.

“Why isn’t anyone listening at Disney and ABC?? A lot of people are not watching because we don’t want to subscribe to any streaming service! Please put back on regular TV next season!” wrote one fan.

Another fan said they even already subscribe to Disney Plus but still won’t watch, writing, “Have Disney Plus but still not be watching until ABC listens to the viewers and replace Tyra. Having Alfonso on gives Tyra more attention to herself. Just so sad that this show has now turned into the Tyra Banks show. It’s supposed to be about the stars and the great dancers.”

There is even a Change.org petition about bringing the show back to ABC which reads:

DWTS moving to Disney + will be a HUGE FINANCIAL HARDSHIP for the longtime loyal viewers. The majority of DWTS viewers are senior citizens. Who cannot afford to add Disney+ to watch 1 program DWTS. Since 2005 we have been loyal viewers keeping ratings high, the show getting renewed season after season. DWTS is the absolute FAVORITE show of a majority of viewers. Who wait anxiously for DWTS to return each season. DWTS MOVING OFF LIVE TV, NO WAY TO DVR IT IS A HUGE LOSS FOR VIEWERS. PLEASE PUT DWTS BACK ON LIVE TV.

In the comments, fans are all expressing the sentiment that the show “belongs on ABC” and that they “will not be held hostage” by Disney Plus to watch “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

