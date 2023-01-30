Some Fans Concerned About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber After Missed Tour Dates

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber are worried after he did not perform at multiple tour dates over the weekend of January 27 to 29, 2023.

One fan noticed Farber’s absence and posted on Reddit to ask where he was for the show.

“Anyone know where Sasha was for last night’s show in Kitchener?” one person wrote on Reddit on January 29, 2023.

Some people responded to say it was “odd” that the show did not address Farber’s apparent absence.

“I was at the show and wondered the same thing. Hope he’s okay,” another person wrote.

One fan said Farber was performing at the next night’s show, but when Farber posted on Instagram on January 29, many fans said he was absent again.

“Oh so they’re really keeping a tight lip on this again,” one person wrote, and another shared that Farber was “dealing with an injury.”

When Heavy reached out to “Dancing With the Stars,” a representative shared that Farber missed just one show due to a back injury, but he has recuperated and will be back on as usual for the rest of the tour barring any further injuries.

Farber Shared a Cryptic Post During the Show

Farber alleviated some of those worries when he took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in a towel, however.

“When life doesn’t go your way, go anyway, don’t forget to have fun in the process,” Farber wrote alongside an almost-not-safe-for-work selfie.

Fans took to the comment section to express their concern about Farber being missing from the tour dates.

“We were at the Indy show tonight and we’re so sad we didn’t see your solo!!! I saw too many spoilers and was looking forward to it,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “missed seeing you dance tonight!! everything okay??”

Farber’s friends and “Dancing With the Stars” family were in the comment section as well to send good-natured ribbing his way about the photo.

“Blanking trying to come up with a clever comment,” pro dancer Pasha Pashkov wrote.

Some Pros Have Battled Injuries Throughout the Tour

Earlier in the tour, which began in the first week of January 2023, some fans shared their concerns about dancers being injured.

On her now-expired Instagram Stories, professional dancer Katerina Klishyna shared that she had to get an x-ray on her ankle on January 9, 2023.

“How you spent your day off? Little update. Great news, it’s not a fracture,” the dancer wrote at the time. “I have a sprained ankle. It will take some time to heal, but I promise I will take good care of myself and will recover fast.”

“Dancing With the Stars” tour representative told Heavy at the time that the swing dancer, JJ Rabone, stepped in for Klishyna while she was recovering from her injuries.

The “Dancing With the Stars” 2023 live tour began on January 6, 2023, and will run through March 12, 2023. Guests for the show are co-host Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, Heidi D’Amelio, Daniel Durant, and Vinny Guadagnino.

Emma Slater, another pro dancer, revealed on now-expired Instagram Stories that her feet are covered in blisters, though that could be just because the tour only recently started and her feet are still getting used to dancing every night.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.