Some Fans Criticize ‘Disrespectful’ DWTS Pro

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are criticizing one of the show’s professional dancers after what some saw as an inconsiderate post on social media.

For context, some fans of the show speculated in October 2021 that Sasha Farber and Emma Slater were no longer together after being married for years.

The speculation came following an appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke’s podcast “Pretty Messed Up” where the dancers talked about hopes for the future and when they would want to have children.

Fans Thought the Couple Had Split Last Year

On a Reddit thread about their appearance, fans pointed out that there could be “tension” in their marriage without the two of them having broken up, pointing to the fact that Slater and Burke talked about not wanting to have children immediately while Farber argued that they could have children as soon as possible.

When asked if they want to have children, Slater said she goes “up and down” on that issue because of her age, but she also does absolutely want children.

“I do get baby fever,” she shared before saying that she knows she can be “selfish” and Farber questions what kind of mother she’ll be. In the podcast, Farber said that he understood pregnancies could happen later in life but said there were other factors to consider.

Farber also said that at the point they’re at in their relationship, it’s “putting your passion ahead of your kid.”

Some People Think Farber Was ‘Disrespectful ‘in a Recent Post

After Farber shared an Instagram Reel on his story where actor Ryan Reynolds spoke about taking a bullet for his children instead of his wife, some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” thought Farber was being inconsiderate toward his wife.

“Maybeeeeee not the best thing to be sharing when you and your wife are facing divorce rumors related to her not being ready for kids, and so incredibly disrespectful to Emma if that is indeed what it is in reference to,” a Reddit post reads.

While some replies agreed with the post, there were definitely also people pointing out that the post could have had nothing to do with Slater.

“I kinds don’t like the mindset that has formed from some fans that Sasha is being disrespectful to Emma or a bad guy for wanting kids when she’s not ready,” one person replied. “Obviously Emma doesn’t have to have kids and that’s her right and choice 100% but it’s also okay for Sasha to want and express that.”

Another wrote, “The disagreement on wanting kids is fine, but the fact he seems to be airing it all out there is weird… that Ryan Reynolds quote is creepy, especially because the baby that he would sacrifice her life for doesn’t even exist yet.”

One person said they just thought the post was “funny,” and others agreed, saying they “didn’t take it as a dig at Emma.”

“The villainizatuon of Sasha in this sub over the tiniest of things is exhausting,” another person commented.

A later reply pointed out that the personal lives the famous dancers show on social media may not always be accurate and warned people from looking too much into it.

“It’s one thing to speculate, it’s another to create a narrative that might not be happening,” one reply read.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

