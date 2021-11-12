Fans Disappointed By Season 30 DWTS Pro’s ‘Lackluster’ Performances

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are disappointed with professional dancer Cheryl Burke’s choreography that has been on display during her dances with partner Cody Rigsby throughout season 30.

One Reddit thread titled, “Is Cheryl Burke losing her spark,” with the text “Last year with AJ [McClean] and this year with Cody [Rigsby,]” sees a lively discussion about Burke’s choreography in the past two seasons on the show.

“Yes her choreography is lackluster,” one person wrote. “Comparing her to a newer pro like Daniella [Karagach] is a night and day difference and puts the celebs at an unfair advantage. What if Cody had gotten Daniella or Witney? And the Miz or iman was with Cheryl. It’d be a completely different season!”

Some Fans Think Burke’s Choreography Is Stale

Fans compared Burke’s current choreography to the choreography she did when she first started on the show.

“Cheryl was amazing, she choreographed some of the best DWTS dances ever,” one person replied. “Lately, she seems less engaged. Compare her last two seasons to her season with Chad Johnson, he was not a ringer, but she pulled out amazing routines.”

Others said that it’s possible that she’s mostly perceived as lackluster because she makes sure her routines fit in the correct category and are more technically correct than other pros might.

“So when she does create a showstopper with it: technically it is better. But, Witney [Carson] is better at consistently creating showstopper routines that a casual fan would enjoy. Cheryl also doesn’t put as much effort into it anymore unless she has a Juan Pablo type, another fan wrote.”

Some people said that she might actually retire after the season, though she has often said that she may retire next season.

“Cheryl, Val [Chmerkovskiy] & Sharna [Burgess] should all take a break to recharge creatively,” another comment reads.

Fans Called For Burke To Retire

One fan took to Reddit to start a thread about wanting Burke to retire from the ballroom, writing, “Her choreography is stale, and she doesn’t bring out the best in her partners.”

Most comments seemed to agree with the original post, and some pointed out that Burke’s current partner, Cody Rigsby, may have been better off with a younger pro like Britt Stewart.

“Kind of agree. She seems like a nice lady these days but Cody deserved better. Danielle [Karagach] working her a** off to make Iman work as a ballroom dancer, Jenna [Johnson] killing choreo, etc.,” another person wrote.

Burke’s future on the show might not be over when she hangs up her dancing shoes, however. She stated that she would love to be a judge on the show rather than a professional dancer, she told Hello! Magazine in October 2021.

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

