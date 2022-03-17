DWTS Fans Wonder If Tyra Banks is Out Following Staff Firing Report

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are wondering if host Tyra Banks will be leaving the show after an executive producer was cut from the show.

According to a March 17, 2022, report by Deadline, executive producer Andrew Llinares has been fired from “Dancing With the Stars.”

The outlet reported that Llinares was the executive producer in charge when fan-favorite host Tom Bergeron was fired and Tyra Banks was hired ahead of season 29.

Now, fans wonder if that means Banks will be out as well.

Some Fans Want to ‘Undo’ Llinares’s Decisions

After Deadline published their report, some viewers of “Dancing With the Stars” discussed the change on Reddit.

“Bless uppppp, now lets undo every decision he made,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Thank god! He made the worst decisions on this show. I wonder if Tyra will be next.”

One person replied to say they thought it may be the case because of a Tweet from Deadline’s Lynette Rice, who wrote the report. She also liked a Tweet that asked, “So is Tyra on her way out?”

“I hope so,” one person said on the Reddit thread about Banks possibly leaving the show. “I don’t hate Tyra, but hosting this show is just not for her. I felt the same way when she hosted AGT. And I question what, if anything, she does as an executive producer.”

Another person wrote, “please let’s get rid of all the theme nights and tyra!”

The questions about Banks are not coming out of left field. In December 2021, The Sun reported that Tyra Banks could be replaced as the host of the show.

The source at the time claimed the show was looking for “at least one or ideally two major household names that fascinate fans” and who would “make headlines” to join the show.

Some People Hope There Will Be Big Changes to DWTS Season 31

In the replies to the Reddit thread, many fans talked about changes that were made to “Dancing With the Stars” under Llinares’s leadership.

Llinares was hired ahead of season 26, which aired in 2018. Since then, Tom Bergeron was fired, voting on the show was changed to be self-contained during an episode rather than over night, and couples were no longer revealed ahead of the premiere.

“I don’t like a lot of the changes he’s made (like the rushed feel of the show; the host; the 15 couple element) but revealing the couples on premiere night is fine to me-feels more suspenseful,” one person wrote. “At least DWTS doesn’t do a launch show-that’s one part of the UK version I’m not fond of. As for voting while the show is on the air, that puts the ones who are on last at a disadvantage.”

Another person wrote, “I literally cheered when I heard this. We’ve got our show back! The best freaking news that we’ve had for this show in years. GOOD RIDDANCE. Let’s throw a DWTS Sparty to celebrate!”

“I’m still convinced he intentionally tried to destroy the show,” one reply reads. “How else could anyone justify his terrible changes?”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

