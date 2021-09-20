Why DWTS Fans Hate Tyra Banks So Much

A lot of “Dancing With the Stars” fans were livid when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired in July 2020. But they are still angry about the replacement host, Tyra Banks. Here’s why fans cannot stand her and want her fired and replaced with someone new.

Fans Think She Makes ‘Dancing With the Stars’ All About Her

Fans’ biggest complaint with Banks is that she makes the show all about her.

“She got fired from AGT for the same thing she’s doing @dwts making it about her and her ‘runway,'” wrote one fan.

Another chimed in with, “I don’t watch any more since tyra makes the show ALL ABOUT HER…. Too bad she Wrecked the show.. Too Bad.. You lost alot of viewers because of her actions… If she wants to model, let her do it somewhere elses, not on the show…”

A third wrote, “Get rid of Tyra. She makes the show all about her and it’s not. The promos should not include her as the show is not about her.”

There are other fans who claim that Banks was only hired because of diversity.

One fan commented, “She only got the job because she was black. Like Tyra Banks on DWTS they fired the white guy because of BLM.”

Another wrote, ” don’t see ABC picking up a show with two white guys any time soon. This is the network that fired Tom Bergeron, beloved host of DWTS, to replace him with the cringeworthy Tyra Banks. #woke.”

In fact, Banks’ former “America’s Next Top Model” co-star Janice Dickinson said the same thing during a podcast interview when she was asked why she thinks Banks keeps getting hired for hosting gigs. Dickinson said she would get hired for hosting gigs too if she weren’t white.

“I think I would be getting [high-profile jobs] too if it weren’t for the color of my skin. They like diversity on television these days and now that we have a fantastic African-American Asian vice president, there’s going to be a lot more diversity coming in. Look out for the change,” said Dickinson.

She added, “I haven’t watched her on the show, but I can’t imagine it’s done any boost for the ratings … no one likes her on the show.”

Fans Have Vowed to Boycott The Show Until She Is Replaced

There is a vocal contingent of fans who have said they will not be watching the show until Banks has been fired and replaced.

“I stopped watching DWTS when they fired Tom & Erin & Tyra made herself the star. We have tix for the tour. Just expressing my opinion/disappointment,” wrote one fan.

“Can @DancingABC just fire Tyra Banks already? Nobody asked for her, nobody wants her. I will say that it’s fitting since she had her winner picked on day one on ANTM just like the judges do on DWTS,” wrote another fan.

“Tyra Banks ruined DWTS she is evil want her fired,” wrote a third.

Fans Want Tom Bergeron To Come Back

Fans have been calling for Bergeron (and to a lesser extent, Andrews) to come back pretty much since the day they were fired.

“#DWTS just needs to fire Tyra Banks and bring back Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews, and then I’ll watch again!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Bring back @Tom_Bergeron! He’d never make himself the face of ads,” wrote another fan.

“When are you going to end this debacle and bring back Tom Bergeron to his rightful place as the host of DWTS? It’s always hard to admit mistakes, but the Tyra Banks experiment has been a huge failure,” wrote a third.

Alas for those fans, Bergeron is not returning to “Dancing With the Stars.” He is actually going to be announcing a new game show hosting gig any day now. He also told TV Guide magazine in 2020, “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no “until” here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the statement, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’].”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

