Fans Left Saddened by DWTS Alum’s Emotional Goodbye

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum is closing the door on one of her most popular projects – and fans are not happy about it.

On June 6, 2023, DWTS alum Kristin Cavallari announced that she is ending “Back to the Beach,” the Dear Media podcast she co-hosted with her former “Laguna Beach” co-star Stephen Colletti. But even though the final episode just dropped, fans are already begging the two to go back to recapping past episodes of their high school reality show.

Kristin Cavallari Said the Podcast Was a “Highlight” Of Her Career

Cavallari, 36, started her career as a teenager on the MTV reality show “Laguna Beach,” where her love triangle with Colletti and Lauren Conrad was a main storyline. She went on to headline the spinoff “The Hills” before starting her own businesses. Cavallari has penned several bestselling books and she founded the jewelry brand Uncommon James. She also starred in the E! reality show “Very Cavallari.” Her net worth is $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Even with all of that on her resume, Cavallari revealed that her podcast, “Back to the Beach,” is one of the most meaningful things she has done.

While announcing the end of her pod, Cavallari made a tequila toast with Colletti. She also said that recapping past episodes of “Laguna Beach” had been “very emotional” for her. Colletti also appeared to be on the verge of tears.

“I can’t believe this is it for Back To The Beach,” Cavallari told fans in her goodbye message. “Thank you guys for an incredible 2 seasons…this has been a highlight of my career. “

Fans hit the comment section to beg Cavallari to reconsider. ”Whyyyy does this have to be the end 😩🥺,” one fan asked. “Noooo!! I looked forward to this podcast every Tuesday. Please do something together again. You two together was magic,” another agreed. “Can you 2 please do another podcast? About literally anything 🙏,” another fan begged.

Other fans noted that the podcast seemed to be very “healing” for Cavallari. “I’m so happy this has been so good for ur soul. Cheers to you Kristin,” one fan wrote.

Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Began Their Podcast in May 2022

It has only been a little more than a year since Cavallari teamed up with her high school love for the “Back to the Beach” podcast. In May 2022, she shared the news with fans on Instagram.

“So excited to finally be able to announce the podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen!!!!” the mom of three announced at the time. “We’re gonna go back and watch seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach then break it all down for you guys! We’re knee-deep in recording and have had SO MUCH FUN.”

The first season of the podcast debuted in July 2022 and featured some of the duo’s “Laguna Beach” co-stars, including Alex Murrel, Jason Wahler, and even Cavallari’s former nemesis, Lauren Conrad.

On the final episode on June 6, 2023, Cavallari revealed that this is not the end of her and Colletti together. While she reaffirmed that there will not be a third season of “Back to the Beach,” Cavallari added, “Who knows what’s in the future? Maybe we’ll do something else together, you never know.”

