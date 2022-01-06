DWTS Fans Slam Pro Lindsay Arnold

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are once again expressing their distaste for professional dancer Lindsay Arnold.

In December 2021, some fans were upset with Arnold for her vacation posts, and in October 2021, some fans were upset about her behavior at restaurants alongside her daughter and her family. Others were upset earlier in 2021 after her announcement of a fitness line.

Now, after someone made a post on Reddit defending Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson, some fans were once again talking about why they don’t like Arnold.

Fans Say They Don’t Like Arnold’s Social Media Presence

The original post says that people need to “cut them slack, especially Lindsay” and that they would like to see less negativity about the women.

“I’m sorry but seeing Linds/Matt/Rachel laugh and encourage Sage to make a massive mess in the restaurant and then hear Lindsay go ‘ok, lets go’ on Rachel’s story and they all walk out laughing…” one person replied. “Lindsay does this everywhere and never seems to clean up after her. That’s just one example. She just doesn’t seem to always have basic regard for normal, working human beings.”

The comment refers to Instagram stories that have since expired. The criticism is close to that which Arnold received in October 2021 when she posted a video that included Sage throwing noodles in a restaurant.

Another person replied, “I think when it comes to Lindsay at least, people’s dislike of her behavior is because, in the public eye or not, that behavior isn’t acceptable from anyone. Her and her sisters doing a drive thru ‘prank’ comes to mind.”

The comment goes on to say that Arnold is in the public eye, so more people will be judging what she does.

Other people called Arnold “entitled” and “tone deaf,” while others spoke out about how much she records her daughter’s life.

“Ehh Lindsay has been the a**hole in a LOT of situations this year to the point where I’m done cutting her slack,” one person replied. “Witney is harmless: but Lindsay goes out of her way to inconvenience people and is incredibly rude and entitled when she doesn’t get her way.”

Another person replied, “I don’t think she’s a bad person at all. However she has tendencies that can lead anyone to think she has some growing up to do. Like the slight tantrum she threw when she was eliminated this past season was really uncalled for.”

Arnold Has Hinted at Having Baby Number 2

It’s possible Arnold will be having another child sometime in the near future.

In a December 28, 2021, Instagram post that served as a look back on her pregnancy with her first child, Sage, Arnold wrote, “Took me 10 minutes to put the actual reel together but I spent a full hour looking at all the pics in my camera roll while finding these. I still get emotional over newborn Sagey. I think that means it’s time to make another, right?”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

