‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Pro as Not a ‘Good Dancer’

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are no strangers to criticism aimed at professional dancers on the show, possibly with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold taking most of the heat.

On January 20, 2022, Arnold called out some of the criticism she received on Instagram from her followers, specifically regarding a video she posted about her daughter.

Now, some fans are expressing the opinion that Arnold is not one of the better dancers on the show, going as far as to say that her younger sisters may be better dancers than she is.

Fans Think Arnold is a Good Choreographer

The Reddit thread was posted by someone who said they “do not think Lindsay is that great of a dancer,” while also saying they acknowledge she is talented enough to be on the show. The post argues that Arnold “lacks something compared to the rest of the pros.”

They did add, however, that they thought Arnold is a good teacher. The replies seemed to agree with the sentiment.

“In my opinion she’s one of the best choreographers/teachers on the show but she’s not the best dancer,” one person replied. “When you compare her to Witney [Carson] or Jenna [Johnson] (even her sisters) her technique is not as good but she also doesn’t stand out as much.”

One person agreed with that, but said that that actually makes her a good professional dancer.

“Meanwhile, Lindsay might not have the best technique out of all the pros and doesn’t have as much ‘X-factor’ in pro dances, but she focuses the attention on the contestant and actually shows off their improvement over the course of the season.”

Some people think that she simply likes dancing but focuses more on other parts of her career.

“I agree, I mean I think in the past she was really good but now she doesn’t attempt to improve or maintain her technique and leans heavily into the mumflencer life with Sage,” a reply read.

Some Think Arnold’s ‘Bad Technique’ is a Positive

Some people on the Reddit thread thought that Arnold’s “bad technique” does not take away from her being a good professional dancer because “it’s not at the detriment of the contestant.”

Another person thought that Arnold’s younger sisters are better dancers than she is.

“I agree, even Rylee’s dancing and technique is better, and she’s like 10 years younger than Lindsay,” one person replied. Another added that they were surprised Arnold’s younger sister Jensen never became a professional dancer.

“I know she wanted to do the show, and when Lindsay was pregnant during S29 I thought for sure Jensen would replace her. Maybe Rylee will join DWTS one day,” the reply added.

Some people disagreed with that, however.

“Jensen isn’t really any better tho, she has not really danced since she (undeservedly) got runner up on [‘So You Think You Can Dance’]. What was the point of going on sytycd if she wasn’t going to pursue a dancing career? Was she banking on dwts wanting her?” one reply stated.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

