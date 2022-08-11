Fans ‘Will Not Be Watching’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 After First Look

Some long-time fans of “Dancing With the Stars” say that they will not be watching the show’s upcoming season after the first look was released.

The show’s first season 31 promo video was released on August 11, 2022. The video features clips from animated Disney movies including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “The Lion King,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and more. It also features judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman as well as host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

The promotion confirms the premiere date and time of the show as September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

Now that all of the information is confirmed, however, some fans say they won’t be there to see the new season.

Some Fans Will Not or Cannot Pay For Disney Plus

Some fans won’t pay for Disney Plus, which currently runs at $7.99 per month. As of December 8, however, the price will increase to $10.99 per month for people who want the premium service which does not include ads.

For the duration of “Dancing With the Stars,” the service should cost $7.99 per month, and the show will air with no advertisements, per TV Line.

“Everything is going to streaming,” one person tweeted. “Wtf not everyone has high speed internet or the money for these services. This sucks.”

One person tweeted, “That’s terrible… not everyone can afford ‘Disney plus’ to watch DWTS…. going to lose a lot of ratings.”

Many fans took to the comment section on Instagram to share their frustrations.

“First season I’ll miss as I’m NOT PAYING FOR ANOTHER STREAMING SERVICE,” one person wrote. “I can afford it but not doing it and it’s sad to me so many huge fans on fixed incomes can’t afford to.”

Another person commented, “NOPE!! First time since season one I will not be watching!!”

Some fans are sad they won’t be able to see the show anymore.

“you’re moving to Disney 😢can’t paid anymore charges..maybe when DWTS goes back to ABC I’ll get to watch it. Why change something that was doing just fine ☹️,” one comment reads.

Another person commented, “After watching from Season 1, I guess I won’t be any longer.”

When he caught wind that some fans aren’t able to afford “Dancing With the Stars,” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy offered to pay for some subscriptions to the service for one year.

Some Fans Won’t Watch Because of the Host

Others just won’t watch because of the host.

“I have Disney plus but cannot watch #tyrabanks flounce and screech through that show,” one person tweeted. “It’s just not the same without @Tom_Bergeron.”

One person commented on Instagram, “Tyra still there. No thanks.”

Some fans hope the move will mean they’ll be able to watch previous seasons of “Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+, though there has been no announcement about seasons that aired on ABC.

“We need the older seasons on Disney plus too,” one person tweeted in reply to the promotional video.

Another fan wrote, “are you gonna add all the older seasons to Disney+ too?”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

